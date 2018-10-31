This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

With former player in charge, Real Madrid impress in North Africa outing

The European champions made light of third-tier hosts Melilla in the Copa del Rey.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 10:51 PM
18 minutes ago 906 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4316301
Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola, left, celebrates with his teammate Vinicius Junior after scoring.
Image: Javier Gandul
Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola, left, celebrates with his teammate Vinicius Junior after scoring.
Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola, left, celebrates with his teammate Vinicius Junior after scoring.
Image: Javier Gandul

SANTIAGO SOLARI’S REIGN as interim Real Madrid coach got off to an encouraging start on Wednesday as the European champions made light of third-tier hosts Melilla in the Copa del Rey.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Alvaro Odriozola and Cristo Gonzalez earned the 19-time champions a 4-0 win on their first visit to this Spanish enclave on the north African coast.

Solari was promoted from boss of Real’s Castilla B team on Monday after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui only 139 days after his appointment.

Sunday’s 5-1 Clasico humbling by Barcelona proved the last straw for Real president Florentino Perez, who will nevertheless have been warmed by the team’s display in this last 32 first leg clash.

“In tough times, we are all pulling in the same direction,” said Solari. “We have a team of great champions who know what to do to get the job done.”

Defending champions Barcelona, meanwhile, needed a stoppage-time header from French international Clement Lenglet to secure a 1-0 win at third division  Cultural Leonesa.

Melilla may not be Barca or Manchester City but there was plenty to like about Real Madrid’s performance, not least the bright debut of highly-touted Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior.

After catching the eye in Solari’s Castilla side the 18-year-old Flamengo recruit was handed his first team starting debut, and was one of Real’s best players.

His superb pass set up Asensio for Real’s second on the stroke of half time, after Benzema playing as a central striker had tapped in Odriozola’s assist from close range on 28 minutes.

At the restart Solari made two changes, introducing Nacho for Sergio Ramos with Benzema replaced by Federico Valverde.

Melilla began the second period brightly, as they had done the first, proving more of a threat to their well-heeled but hurting visitors.

Against the run of play only a fine point blank save from Melilla keeper Dani Barrio denied Dani Ceballos on the hour.

Then Vicinius almost marked his first team arrival with a goal, his shot thudding off the crossbar.

Odriozola bagged his first goal for Real, firing into an empty net after good work from Vicinius and Reguillo before substitute Gonzalez headed home.

Solari said on Tuesday he was open to becoming Real coach on a long term basis, and as a statement of intent he could not have asked for much more from his first game in charge.

The Argentinian, who spent five years playing for Madrid between 2000 and 2005, is likely to remain in post for Real’s La Liga game at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday and could stay on for next week’s trip to Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

Madrid have sounded out former Chelsea and Juventus coach Antonio Conte but initial talks have reportedly not gone smoothly. Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and the club’s former midfielder Guti have also been linked. 

But if Solari continues to impress he may well find himself signing a full-time contract as he seeks to emulate another former Castilla coach who went on to a glorious innings as Real boss — Zinedine Zidane.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    FOOTBALL
    Son-inspired Spurs advance at West Ham's expense
    Son-inspired Spurs advance at West Ham's expense
    Jamaica chief tips Bolt for call-up if he adds 'flair' to his game
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    IRELAND
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie