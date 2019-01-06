This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 6 January, 2019
Madrid drop points again as Real Sociedad stun Bernabeu

Willian Jose and Ruben Pardo got the goals as Real Sociedad left the Santiago Bernabeu with a 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 8:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,110 Views 3 Comments
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez reacts to being sent off.
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez reacts to being sent off.
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez reacts to being sent off.

REAL MADRID DROPPED points for the second La Liga match in succession as they slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at home to struggling Real Sociedad on Sunday, seeing Lucas Vazquez sent off in the process.

Santiago Solari’s men were looking to make the most of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla drawing earlier in the day but could now end the weekend 10 points adrift of Barcelona.

Madrid were behind early on as Willian Jose converted a third-minute penalty and the home side were unable to pull level before half-time.

Despite Vazquez’s red card for two bookings, Madrid remained well on top after the interval and should have had a penalty when goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli seemed to trip Vinicius Jr, but La Real escaped on that occasion and struck again through Ruben Pardo late on to end a run of four consecutive league defeats.

Madrid found themselves with an uphill as Willian Jose emphatically dispatched his spot-kick following Casemiro’s clumsily foul on Mikel Merino.

The hosts created several chances in response – Karim Benzema just missing the bottom-right corner from close range in the 11th minute, shortly before Rulli denied Vinicius from a tight angle.

Luka Modric then forced Rulli into a smart stop down to his right from distance but they came closest just prior to the break – Vazquez’s chipped cross-slash-shot coming back off the post.

Madrid turned things up a notch after the break, only for Vazquez to collect a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Merino.

Soon afterwards, Vinicius was unlucky to not be given a penalty when he appeared to be fouled by the sprawling Rulli.

La Real took full advantage, hitting Madrid on the break six minutes from the end and Pardo – a second-half introduction – nodded in Willian Jose’s cross to leave Madrid beaten.

Griezmann stunner saves Atleti at Sevilla but they fail to put pressure on leaders Barca

