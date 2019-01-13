This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid snatch all three points thanks to 88th-minute free-kick from Ceballos

Real Betis fans were left broken-hearted as their former star man Dani Ceballos scored a late winner for Real Madrid on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 10:19 PM
16 minutes ago 442 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4438368
Luka Modric celebrates scoring Madrid's first goal against Betis.
Image: AP/PA Images
Luka Modric celebrates scoring Madrid's first goal against Betis.
Luka Modric celebrates scoring Madrid's first goal against Betis.
Image: AP/PA Images

DANI CEBALLOS SCORED a late winning free-kick against his old club as Real Madrid battled to a 2-1 La Liga victory at Real Betis.

Madrid had taken an early lead at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday thanks to a fine drive scored by Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric.

But Sergio Canales hit back with a goal that survived a lengthy VAR review to seemingly claim a point for Quique Setien’s side.

Former Betis star Ceballos had other ideas, though, coming off the bench to net a 20-yard free-kick with two minutes to go to move Madrid up to fourth.

cenallos-cropped_55zdq8o9tuby1kzp5uj5g2t3c Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos.

Madrid started well and they took the lead in the 13th minute, Modric blasting a drive into the top-left corner from just outside the penalty area.

Vinicius Junior fired straight at Pau Lopez at the end of a flowing move as Madrid kicked through the gears, Antonio Barragan making a wonderful challenge to halt another rapid break.

Canales recorded the first Betis shot on target two minutes into the second half but Keylor Navas, deputising for the injured Thibaut Courtois, got everything behind the shot.

Navas was beaten in the 67th minute, however, the impressive Giovani Lo Celso sending Canales clear of the Madrid defence to squeeze his shot through the goalkeeper and over the line.

Spain La Liga Canales celebrates with Joaquin after scoring against Real Madrid. Source: AP/PA Images

The goal was subject to a lengthy VAR review, giving the home fans an agonising wait, but replays showed Dani Carvajal was playing Canales onside and the goal stood.

Solari ignored Isco as he used his last two subs to bring on Ceballos and Brahim Diaz for his La Liga debut, with the decision justified in the 88th minute.

William Carvalho gave away a free-kick on the edge of the Betis box and Ceballos took responsibility, bending the ball round the wall to beat Lopez.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Real Madrid snatch all three points thanks to 88th-minute free-kick from Ceballos
    Real Madrid snatch all three points thanks to 88th-minute free-kick from Ceballos
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Messi nets landmark La Liga goal as Barca ease to victory
    LEINSTER
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    'He reminds me of Kante and Makelele': Rice earns high praise from West Ham team-mate
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'
    Solskjaer saluted by Man United legend for cleaning up Mourinho's mess

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie