CSKA complete home and away double over Real Madrid but still finish bottom of their group

REAL MADRID SUFFERED a surprise 3-0 defeat at home to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League tonight.

The Spanish side had already qualified for the knockout stages and consequently fielded a weakened side for this evening’s clash.

But despite the low-profile nature of the occasion, Real were booed by the crowd at the final whistle.

It is the latest setback for Santiago Solari’s underperforming side, who currently sit fourth in La Liga, five points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Viktoria Plzen’s 2-1 win over Roma meant CKSA still finished bottom of the group, with the Czech outfit qualifying for the Europa League.

0-3 - Real Madrid's defeat against CSKA Moscow tonight is their biggest ever home defeat in European competition. Oops. pic.twitter.com/Pzlr1YnQMT — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 12, 2018

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: