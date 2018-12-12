This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CSKA complete home and away double over Real Madrid but still finish bottom of their group

The Spanish side went down 3-0 to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 7:53 PM
52 minutes ago 2,018 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4392118
Gareth Bale pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Gareth Bale pictured during tonight's match.
Gareth Bale pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Manu Fernandez

REAL MADRID SUFFERED a surprise 3-0 defeat at home to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League tonight.

The Spanish side had already qualified for the knockout stages and consequently fielded a weakened side for this evening’s clash.

But despite the low-profile nature of the occasion, Real were booed by the crowd at the final whistle.

It is the latest setback for Santiago Solari’s underperforming side, who currently sit fourth in La Liga, five points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Viktoria Plzen’s 2-1 win over Roma meant CKSA still finished bottom of the group, with the Czech outfit qualifying for the Europa League.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    FOOTBALL
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    CHELSEA
    â¬50 million-rated Chelsea target not for sale in January, insist club
    €50 million-rated Chelsea target not for sale in January, insist club
    'I'm not the nicest man in football' - Chelsea star Kante disputes his popular moniker
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie