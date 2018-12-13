This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's no coincidence every day you read Real Madrid want him or Man United want him'

Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with high-profile posts across Europe, with his fine work at Tottenham not going unnoticed.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 10:00 PM
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).

INTEREST FROM MAN United and Real Madrid in Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is “no coincidence”, says Danny Rose, with the Argentine deserving of such attention.

An already impressive reputation across Europe was enhanced on Tuesday when Spurs played out a 1-1 draw with Barcelona at Camp Nou and made their way into the Champions League last 16.

That performance, which saw Tottenham dominate for long periods, is considered to be another example of Pochettino’s tactical nous and ability to bring the best out of those at his disposal.

It is those qualities, though, which could one day lead him away from north London, with speculation continuing to suggest that he is wanted by leading sides in the Premier League and La Liga.

Spurs full-back Rose told reporters of his highly-regarded boss and the links to other jobs: “It speaks volumes of how good he is.

It’s no coincidence every day you read Real Madrid want him or United want him. It’s exactly what he deserves.

“What he has done here in the last four or five years has been amazing. Not only for myself but the club.

“He has transformed how others think of us outside the club and he has transformed how we think of ourselves and how we approach big games.

“It’s no secret all the teams have spent a lot more than what we have. The belief he gives everybody is just amazing.”

Pochettino has kept Tottenham competitive in domestic and European competition this season despite making no additions to his squad over the summer.

Rose considers that to be some achievement and believes that further stability and continuity will be sought in January when the transfer window re-opens.

The England international added: “The manager did not made any signings in the summer and he is probably not going to make any signings in January.

Well, I’ve not heard anything, so I am guessing that will be the case. So for him to do what he has done and what he is doing now speaks volumes of him.

“Like I said, it’s no coincidence big teams are being linked with him. We hope he stays for a really long time.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

The42 Team

