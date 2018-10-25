Strong outing from David Price sees Red Sox take 2-0 lead over Dodgers in World Series

THE BOSTON RED Sox put themselves in a commanding position after winning game two of the World Series 4-2 at Fenway Park on Wednesday.
Boston won again as they earned a 2-0 lead in the MLB showdown midweek — Los Angeles digging themselves a giant hole.
Red Sox ace David Price claimed the victory for Boston after he fired six innings of two-run ball. This is just the second playoff win of his career, but it is also his second in succession.
Boston had the second-best road record in baseball and will now head to Dodgers Stadium for games three through five.
The Dodgers gave up more home runs, extra-base hits, a better batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage at home in 2018. The Red Sox’s pitching staff posted almost identical numbers on the road as at home.Source: Highlight Heaven/YouTube
