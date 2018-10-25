This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Strong outing from David Price sees Red Sox take 2-0 lead over Dodgers in World Series

Price fired six innings of two-run ball on Wednesday night at Fenway Park as the Red Sox secured a 4-2 win.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 11:33 AM
1 hour ago 694 Views 1 Comment
Xander Bogaerts in action on Wednesday.
Image: Elsa
Xander Bogaerts in action on Wednesday.
Image: Elsa

THE BOSTON RED Sox put themselves in a commanding position after winning game two of the World Series 4-2 at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Boston won again as they earned a 2-0 lead in the MLB showdown midweek — Los Angeles digging themselves a giant hole.

Red Sox ace David Price claimed the victory for Boston after he fired six innings of two-run ball. This is just the second playoff win of his career, but it is also his second in succession.

Boston had the second-best road record in baseball and will now head to Dodgers Stadium for games three through five.

The Dodgers gave up more home runs, extra-base hits, a better batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage at home in 2018. The Red Sox’s pitching staff posted almost identical numbers on the road as at home. 

Source: Highlight Heaven/YouTube

