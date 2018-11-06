This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Red Star stun Liverpool as double from Pavkov condemns Reds to frustrating defeat in Belgrade

A double from striker Milan Pavkov saw Jurgen Klopp’s side suffer a frustrating 2-0 defeat on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 7:52 PM
41 minutes ago 5,804 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/4326546
Milan Pavkov celebrates his second goal on Tuesday night.
Image: Marko Drobnjakovic
Milan Pavkov celebrates his second goal on Tuesday night.
Milan Pavkov celebrates his second goal on Tuesday night.
Image: Marko Drobnjakovic

RED STAR BELGRADE blew Champions League Group C wide open and loosened Liverpool’s grip on top spot after Milan Pavkov scored a first-half brace in a 2-0 win.

Liverpool went into the game hoping to open up a four-point gap at the summit before Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain faced each other later on Tuesday, but the visitors fell well short of expectations.

In the opening 45 minutes, Red Star looked a class apart from the team which lost 4-0 at Anfield two weeks ago, as Pavkov netted twice in seven minutes to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side trailing by two at half-time.

Serbia Soccer Champions League Mohamed Salah delivers a cross into the box. Source: Marko Drobnjakovic

The Premier League outfit’s attempts to claw things back saw them hit the frame of the goal twice in the second half through Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah, but they were unable to make their pressure tell and Red Star held on to their first win in the group stage.

Liverpool should have had an early lead when Daniel Sturridge inexplicably smashed over from just six yards and Red Star were ruthless in their response.

Pavkov broke the deadlock 22 minutes in with a towering header from Marko Marin’s corner after evading the attentions of Virgil van Dijk.

The striker soon got his second, shrugging off Georginio Wijnaldum and beating Alisson with a fierce 25-yard drive to leave Klopp looking stunned on the touchline.

Serbia Soccer Champions League Liverpool have now suffered away defeats to Napoli and Red Star in Group C. Source: Darko Vojinovic

Liverpool had a lucky escape at the start of the second period – the referee failing to award Red Star a penalty when a shot struck the arm of James Milner.

The Reds soon took charge, though their luck in front of goal showed no sign of improving, as a deflected Robertson delivery hit the crossbar and Salah’s 72nd-minute effort clipped the outside of the upright.

Salah and Van Dijk then wasted late chances, as Red Star dug deep to open the door to Napoli or PSG in the hunt for first place.

