Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s early kick-off in the Champions League which sees last year’s beaten finalists and five-times European Cup winners Liverpool make the long journey to Belgrade to face 1991 champions Red Star.

Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sit top of Group C with two wins and one defeat from their opening round of fixtures. The Reds dramatically beat PSG with a late Roberto Firmino winner at Anfield, before losing to Napoli and hammering tonight’s opponents 4-0 on Merseyside.

It’s been a confident and impressive start to the season for Klopp’s men, who also sit third in the Premier League following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Emirates against Unai Emery’s Arsenal.

Tonight they will try and take another big step towards securing their place in the knockout stages at the 55,000-seater capacity Rajko Mitić Stadium. Kick-off is coming up at 5.50pm!