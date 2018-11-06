Red Star welcome Liverpool to Belgrade in Group C for this evening’s early Champions League kick-off.
Liveblog
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Red Star: Borjan, Stojkovic, Savic, Degenek, Rodic, Krsticic, Jovancic, Srnic, Marin, Ben, Pavkov.
Subs: Popovic, Jovicic, Babic, Stojiljkovic, Causic, Simic, Gobeljic.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk,
Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Salah, Sturridge, Mane.
Subs: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Moreno, Origi.
🚨 Lineups from the Rajko Mitic Stadium 🚨#RED make three changes, Marko Marin starts #LIV also make three changes: Sturridge, Lallana and Matip replace Firmino, Fabinho and Gomez. Keita is on the bench.— BBC 5 Live Sport on BBC Sounds (@5liveSport) November 6, 2018
🔴💻 - Follow Final Score: https://t.co/nzQQP1tNzh #REDLIV pic.twitter.com/CYKomCrq5f
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s early kick-off in the Champions League which sees last year’s beaten finalists and five-times European Cup winners Liverpool make the long journey to Belgrade to face 1991 champions Red Star.
Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sit top of Group C with two wins and one defeat from their opening round of fixtures. The Reds dramatically beat PSG with a late Roberto Firmino winner at Anfield, before losing to Napoli and hammering tonight’s opponents 4-0 on Merseyside.
It’s been a confident and impressive start to the season for Klopp’s men, who also sit third in the Premier League following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Emirates against Unai Emery’s Arsenal.
Tonight they will try and take another big step towards securing their place in the knockout stages at the 55,000-seater capacity Rajko Mitić Stadium. Kick-off is coming up at 5.50pm!
