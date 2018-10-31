'Absolute disgrace!' - Redknapp hits out at Neville over Tottenham comments

AN ANGRY HARRY Redknapp has labelled comments made by Gary Neville ‘an absolute disgrace’ after the analyst criticised Tottenham.

The TV pundit and former Manchester United defender became embroiled in a lively debate about the merits of Spurs’ title challenge with colleague Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football show.

He labelled Tottenham teams of years gone by as ‘flaky’ and ‘rubbish’ – prompting an irate Redknapp, who managed Spurs between 2008 and 2012, to respond on TalkSport.

Neville said: “Tottenham for 30 years of our lives were spineless and soft, flaky, rubbish, you could be 2-0 down against them and think you would win 5-2. That’s just the way they were. You knew that one little bump during the game and they would fall over it.

Now we have the toughest, robust, most, resilient Tottenham team that we have seen and we shouldn’t get tired of them and saying they have to do this…”

Redknapp, 71, had a furious response, saying he had the ‘raving hump’ with the ex-England right-back and his ridiculing his management record following his ill-fated time as Valencia boss.

“Gary’s comments were an absolute disgrace,” he said. “I can only comment about the time I was there you’ve got players in that time that’s a disgrace to label players like Modric, Gareth Bale, Ledley King, Van der Vaart, it’s a disgrace to talk about them saying they’re spineless and gutless. I was so upset with his comments.

“I think he needs to do his homework before he comes out with comments like that. He managed Valencia and when he managed them they were the worst team in their history. He was having a pop saying Spurs got rid of a couple of bad apples and he mentioned Michael Dawson, he’s one of the best pro’s I have worked with.

“He wants to do his homework before he talks about people in that tone, I thought his comments were an absolute disgrace. We had some great games at Arsenal and at Liverpool against Jamie Carragher I think we beat them every time we played them in that period.

We had a great period about the time. To label that against top top players he opinion is wrong and totally out of order. I think it’s a disgrace to talk as he has without looking and seeing what they did at that time.

“I have the raving hump with him, I wouldn’t want to speak to him to be honest with you, I’ve got the raving needle.”

Neville responded to Redknapp’s outburst by tweeting a ‘crying laughing’ emoji.

