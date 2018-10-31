This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Absolute disgrace!' - Redknapp hits out at Neville over Tottenham comments

The former Manchester United defender put the boot into Spurs, provoking an angry response from their former manager.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,342 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4315763
Harry Redknapp (file pic).
Harry Redknapp (file pic).
Harry Redknapp (file pic).

AN ANGRY HARRY Redknapp has labelled comments made by Gary Neville ‘an absolute disgrace’ after the analyst criticised Tottenham.

The TV pundit and former Manchester United defender became embroiled in a lively debate about the merits of Spurs’ title challenge with colleague Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football show.

He labelled Tottenham teams of years gone by as ‘flaky’ and ‘rubbish’ – prompting an irate Redknapp, who managed Spurs between 2008 and 2012, to respond on TalkSport

Neville said: “Tottenham for 30 years of our lives were spineless and soft, flaky, rubbish, you could be 2-0 down against them and think you would win 5-2. That’s just the way they were. You knew that one little bump during the game and they would fall over it.

Now we have the toughest, robust, most, resilient Tottenham team that we have seen and we shouldn’t get tired of them and saying they have to do this…”

Redknapp, 71, had a furious response, saying he had the ‘raving hump’ with the ex-England right-back and his ridiculing his management record following his ill-fated time as Valencia boss.

“Gary’s comments were an absolute disgrace,” he said. “I can only comment about the time I was there you’ve got players in that time that’s a disgrace to label players like Modric, Gareth Bale, Ledley King, Van der Vaart, it’s a disgrace to talk about them saying they’re spineless and gutless. I was so upset with his comments.

“I think he needs to do his homework before he comes out with comments like that. He managed Valencia and when he managed them they were the worst team in their history. He was having a pop saying Spurs got rid of a couple of bad apples and he mentioned Michael Dawson, he’s one of the best pro’s I have worked with.

“He wants to do his homework before he talks about people in that tone, I thought his comments were an absolute disgrace. We had some great games at Arsenal and at Liverpool against Jamie Carragher I think we beat them every time we played them in that period.

We had a great period about the time. To label that against top top players he opinion is wrong and totally out of order. I think it’s a disgrace to talk as he has without looking and seeing what they did at that time.

“I have the raving hump with him, I wouldn’t want to speak to him to be honest with you, I’ve got the raving needle.”

Neville responded to Redknapp’s outburst by tweeting a ‘crying laughing’ emoji.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    IRELAND
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He skipped team meetings before games or refused to run during the final training'
    'He skipped team meetings before games or refused to run during the final training'
    Jose Mourinho avoids punishment following bad language charge
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie