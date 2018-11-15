Referee appointments confirmed for next two rounds of Heineken Cup

FRENCH REFEREE MATHIEU Raynal will take charge of Leinster’s visit to Bath next month in the Heineken Champions Cup, after EPCR confirmed appointments for the next two rounds of the European club competition.

Raynal will be on the whistle at the Rec on Saturday 8 December as Leinster attempt to bounce back from their round two defeat away to Toulouse.

French referee Mathieu Raynal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The night before, Friday 7 December, Frenchman Alexandre Ruiz will adjudicate Ulster’s clash with the Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets.

And Munster’s home tie against Castres on Sunday 9 December will be refereed by the RFU’s JP Doyle.

Ulster’s round four tie at home to the Scarlets in Belfast on Friday 14 December will see Englishman Luke Pearce take the whistle.

Wayne Barnes will be in charge for Munster’s return tie against Castres in France on Saturday 15 December.

And Leinster’s meeting with Bath at the Aviva Stadium the same day will be overseen by France’s Pascal Guazere.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht’s round three tie at home against Perpignan on Saturday 8 December sees England’s Karl Dickson in charge.

The second of the back-to-back ties the following week on Friday 14 December at Stade Aime Giral will be refereed by the RFU’s Ian Tempest.

To view a full list of the referee appointments for rounds three and four of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, click here.

- This article was updated at 1.20pm to correct ‘the RDS’ to ‘the Aviva Stadium’.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: