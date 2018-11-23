This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
40-year bans for Mullingar Town players who attacked referee

A spectator who was involved in the assault on Daniel Sweeney was already serving a life-time suspension from playing.

By Ben Blake Friday 23 Nov 2018, 11:16 AM
27 minutes ago 4,212 Views 21 Comments
Sweeney after the assault.
Image: Twitter/RTE News
Sweeney after the assault.
Sweeney after the assault.
Image: Twitter/RTE News

HEAVY SANCTIONS HAVE been handed out to a number of people involved in assaulting a referee in Westmeath earlier this month. 

During a football match between Horseleap United and Mullingar Town, official Daniel Sweeney was set upon during a violent incident

The 50-year-old required lengthy surgery on a number of facial injuries, with Mullingar Town subsequently apologising for the “disgraceful attack”

In a statement released to The42, the Combined Counties Football League has announced that three Mullingar players have been handed 40-year bans from all football activity in the FAI jurisdiction. 

A former Mullingar Town player who took part as a spectator was already serving a lifetime suspension from playing for a previous assault. That has now been extended to all football activity under the FAI jurisdiction. 

In addition, the club has been fined €500 for failing to control its players and supporters, and that sum will go to the Daniel Sweeney recovery fund. 

Mullingar Town will also have three match officials at their remaining games this season with a review to follow at the end of the season to determine if the sanction will be extended. 

A club liaison officer is set to be appointed to assist the match officials as well. 

The recent assault on CCFL match official Daniel Sweeney resulted in local, national and international headlines,” it reads. “The vicious, unprecedented level of violence directed at Daniel was unprovoked, unwarranted and unjustifiable. 

“The incidents that occurred at the end and in the aftermath of this football match are not representative of the magnificent work undertaken by the volunteers in the administration, playing and refereeing of association football in our league or across any of the great leagues under the jurisdiction of the FAI.” 

It adds: “The CCFL Committee will continue to work with clubs, players, officials and match referees to ensure football can be played in a respectful manner and in a safe environment. The Committee is committed to working with the FAI and relevant referee’s bodies to encompass any proposals that may be introduced to enhance current policy.

“While recognising that the incidents surrounding this game are still under investigation, the Committee would like to assure the Gardaí that it will continue to assist in its investigations and would like to extend its thanks for their efforts to date.” 

