This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Republic and Northern Ireland launch bid to co-host 2023 European U21 Championships

FAI chief executive John Delaney and IFA counterpart Patrick Nelson spoke at an event in Belfast today.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 12:09 PM
45 minutes ago 1,995 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4316007
(Left to right): IFA CEO Patrick Nelson, FAI president Donal Conway, IFA president David Martin and FAI CEO John Delaney at Windsor Park.
Image: ©William Cherry/Presseye
(Left to right): IFA CEO Patrick Nelson, FAI president Donal Conway, IFA president David Martin and FAI CEO John Delaney at Windsor Park.
(Left to right): IFA CEO Patrick Nelson, FAI president Donal Conway, IFA president David Martin and FAI CEO John Delaney at Windsor Park.
Image: ©William Cherry/Presseye

- Paul Fennessy reports from Windsor Park

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland and the Irish Football Association will launch a bid to co-host the 2023 European U21 Championships, it has been announced.

FAI chief executive John Delaney and IFA boss Patrick Nelson spoke today at an event in Windsor Park, Belfast.

It is the first time the two associations have worked together on a joint bid, ahead of the senior teams lining out in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in a fortnight’s time. 

Potential venues have yet to be finalised, but matches could be played at the Aviva Stadium, Windsor Park, the redeveloped Dalymount Park, Ballymena Showgrounds, Tallaght Stadium, Turner’s Cross, Thomond Park and Kingspan Stadium. 

A formal bid will be submitted next year and Uefa’s decision is due in early 2020. 

If successful, both the Republic and Nothern Ireland would be expected to qualify as host nations. 

“This is an historic announcement as it sees both the FAI and the Irish FA working together on a project which will bring significant benefits to Ireland — north and south,” said Delaney. “We believe that the unique nature of our bid makes it a compelling vision for both Uefa and the wider European football family.

“Both Associations have a recent history of working together on various projects, including third level football, walking football, and the introduction of the President’s Junior Cup.

This joint bid further strengthens that level of co-operation and co-hosting the U21 finals in 2023 will follow on from our hosting of the U17 Euros next summer and four games in Euro 2020 in Aviva Stadium.”

Nelson added: Northern Ireland successfully hosted the 2017 Uefa Women’s U19 Championship and will host the Uefa U19 Championship in 2020. We saw last year how a tournament can help inspire a generation to play football and I have no doubt that, if successful, 2023 would help grow the game at all levels.

“We could not host a tournament of this scale on our own, therefore I am pleased that both Associations are working in partnership on this bid. I believe that together we can showcase the best of the game in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to the football world.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    ITALY
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    'This isn't about me, this is about the team... it can't be an Ian story'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    FOOTBALL
    History in the making as rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate to meet in Copa Libertadores final
    History in the making as rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate to meet in Copa Libertadores final
    Wenger to return to football management in 2019 but says going back to England would be 'odd'
    Son-inspired Spurs advance at West Ham's expense
    IRELAND
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie