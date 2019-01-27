This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Resurgent Bayern Munich clinch seventh win in a row to keep pace with Dortmund

Stuttgart were no match for the reigning Bundesliga champions on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,238 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4462337
Bayern Munich celebrate.
Bayern Munich celebrate.
Bayern Munich celebrate.

BAYERN MUNICH AVOIDED falling further behind Bundesliga pacesetters Borussia Dortmund as they defeated struggling Stuttgart 4-1 in an entertaining contest at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Dortmund, who thrashed Hannover 5-1 on Saturday, began the weekend six points clear and that is how things remain after Bayern held off a spirited Stuttgart side to secure what ended up being a routine win.

Bayern enjoyed a flying start and had an early lead through Thiago Alcantara, but complacency soon set in and Stuttgart capitalised to go into half-time level – Anastasios Donis’ gorgeous long-range effort doing the damage.

The frame of the goal was struck at both ends by Nicolas Gonzalez and Robert Lewandowski — the latter from a penalty — in the second period, but a Christian Gentner own goal had already restored Bayern’s advantage.

Leon Goretzka and Lewandowski – making amends for his penalty miss – settled matters inside the final 20 minutes.

It was hardly vintage football from Bayern for the opener as Lewandowski accidentally nudged Thomas Muller’s cross to the edge of the box with a poor first touch, and luckily Thiago was on hand to fire into the bottom-left corner.

But Bayern eased off after going ahead and paid the price in the 26th minute – Donis brilliantly finding the top-right corner from 25 yards.

Bayern looked refocused after the break and regained the lead – albeit fortuitously – just before the hour as Serge Gnabry’s fiercely struck half-volley took a huge deflection off Gentner and found the net.

A manic period followed, with Gonzalez’s shot ricocheting off Manuel Neuer and then himself before hitting the post.

And Lewandowski followed suit, seeing his spot-kick strike the upright after he had been tripped by Marc-Oliver Kempf.

But Goretzka headed Bayern into a 3-1 lead in the 71st minute after meeting Joshua Kimmich’s delivery, and Lewandowski rounded things off six minutes from the end, coolly taking it past Ron-Robert Zieler and finishing with aplomb.

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I nearly quit football,' reveals Chelsea's new signing
    'I nearly quit football,' reveals Chelsea's new signing
    Martin O'Neill pleased after picking up first win in new role
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie