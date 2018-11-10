Ireland striker Jarrett named Player of the Year after scoring 27 goals during injury-hit season

WEXFORD YOUTHS STRIKER Rianna Jarrett was last night named Women’s National League Player of the Year following a stellar campaign in which she registered 27 goals and helped her side win a WNL, FAI Cup and Development Shield treble.

The 24-year-old claimed the award ahead of Wexford team-mates Lauren Dwyer and Kylie Murphy, Peamount United’s Amber Barrett and Niamh Farrelly, as well as Galway’s Aislinn Meaney.

Jarrett is a key member of Colin Bell’s Women’s National Team, but suffered a fractured bone in her foot while on international duty against Poland last month, while also having overcome three ACL injuries earlier in her career before the age of 21.

Despite the injury setback, she featured during last weekend’s Contintental Tyres FAI Women’s Cup final, as her Wexford side secured the league and cup double with a 1-0 win against rivals Peamount at the Aviva Stadium.

“It has been a fantastic season for me personally but also for the whole team. To win the League, Cup and Shield is an outstanding achievement and this is a special group of players to play with,” Jarrett said on Friday night.

“I had to work incredibly hard to get back from the injuries I’ve suffered over the years and to have a moment like this makes it all worth it.”

Peamount striker Barrett was rewarded with the Golden Boot award following a season in which the 22-year-old Donegal footballer scored 30 goals, including seven hat-tricks, in 21 league games.

Both players featured in the Women’s National League Team of the Season, with UCD Waves’ Erica Turner named Young Player of the Year and Shelbourne’s Emily Whelan chosen as U17 Player of the Year.

2018 Continental Tyres Women’s National League Awards

Player of the Year: Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths)

Young Player of the Year: Erica Turner (UCD Waves)

U17 Player of the Year: Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Top Goalscorer: Amber Barrett (Peamount United)

Team of the Season: Erica Turner (UCD Waves), Seana Cooke (Shelbourne Ladies), Eabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Louise Corrigan (Peamount United), Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths), Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths), Aislinn Meaney (Galway Women), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Megan Smyth-Lynch (Peamount United)

