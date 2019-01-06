'He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept' - Ribery fined after after social media storm

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE fined Franck Ribery for his outburst following criticism of a social media post in which he posed with a gold-coated steak.

Ribery uploaded a video to his Instagram page this week when he visited celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, an internet sensation nicknamed Salt Bae, at his Dubai restaurant.

The winger was criticised by some followers for what was perceived as a brazen display of wealth, with the dish said to cost €1,200, but he responded in foul-mouthed fashion.

“For 2019, let’s dot the ‘i’s and cross the ‘t’s,” he wrote. “Let’s start with the jealous, the haters, those clearly born from a condom with a hole in: **** your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree.

“I owe you nothing. My success is above all thanks to God, thanks to myself and thanks to my loved ones, who believed in me. The others are nothing more than pebbles in my socks.”

Ribery also hit out at journalists for reporting the story, but his reaction has been met with condemnation from Bayern.

“He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept and that Franck can never use as a role model, as a player of Bayern,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic via the club’s website.

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery.

“Yesterday [Saturday], I talked to Franck for a long time and told him that he would get a heavy fine. He accepted this punishment.”

The incident is the latest in what has been a difficult season for Ribery, who is expected to leave to leave Bayern at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The former France international, who has managed only nine Bundesliga starts this term, apologised to a journalist after an altercation following Bayern’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to league leaders Borussia Dortmund in November.

