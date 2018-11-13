This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He likes to run with the ball, he's a powerful lad for his age'

Richard Keogh says 18-year-old Southampton striker Michael Obafemi has settled in well to the Ireland squad.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,019 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4338091
Michael Obafemi pictured during Ireland training this week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Michael Obafemi pictured during Ireland training this week.
Michael Obafemi pictured during Ireland training this week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RICHARD KEOGH SAYS 18-year-old Southampton striker Michael Obafemi is settling in well to the Irish camp.

The teenager has featured twice off the bench for the Saints in the Premier League since the beginning of the month, appearing in the 6-1 defeat to Man City and the 1-1 draw against Watford.

Last season, he became Southampton’s second youngest senior player ever, after Luke Shaw, when he came on as a substitute in the 81st minute amid a 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

The Dublin-born attacker, who is also eligible to represent England and Nigeria, has similarly impressed at underage level, with his pace and eye for a goal ensuring a swift rise through the ranks at the Premier League club.

Ireland boss Martin O’Neill has already reserved kind words for Obafemi, while Keogh has also been impressed by what he has seen so far.

I’ve not come up against him too much [in training],” the Derby defender said. “Obviously I’ve heard a little bit about him. He’s a young player with a lot of potential and he’s fitted in well. He’s a big threat, he likes to run with the ball, he’s a powerful lad for his age.

“It’s credit to him that he’s moving in the right direction and the manager is seeing something that he feels he can add to our squad.

“I think it’s just good for young players to be in and around the squad anyway. Regardless of whether they play or not, just being around the international set-up bodes well for them for the future and it’s not such a daunting experience when you come in. 

“You get to know the lads a lot more and we get to know them and if we can help them fulfil their potential, then it’s only going to be good for Ireland.” 

As one of the older and more experienced players, Keogh says he feels an extra degree of responsibility to make sure Obafemi is comfortable and well looked after within the set-up.

“I think it’s probably naturally in my character to be like that, to talk to people quite a lot and try to help them in anyway. I think, like anything really, you want to make people feel as comfortable as possible, because if they feel like that, they can give their best on the pitch.

“You don’t want to be coming into a group, where you’re [thinking]: ‘I’m not sure about certain things.’ But this group of people are a great group of lads. When we meet up, it’s like a club atmosphere.”

Fellow strikers Callum Robinson and Aiden O’Brien have been similarly impressed with the young man.

We’ve just finished training now and he’s been bright,” the Millwall star says. “He’s getting on the ball, he’s not shying away. He’s showing everyone that he’s here for business. He’s been really good.”

“He looks confident for a young boy and he’s getting at players, which is good,” Robinson adds. “Hopefully, he can continue that for many years.”

Obafemi’s eligibility has been under scrutiny in recent days, with Nigeria and England also teams he could still play for. While the youngster has been included in the squad for the games against Northern Ireland and Denmark — and an appearance in the latter competitive match would put to bed any doubts about his long-term national allegiance — O’Neill has said he would speak to the player and his family before any decision is made and insisted he would not pressure the promising striker into featuring.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    Going home to be a father keeps All Black challenge in perspective for Earls
    All Blacks braced for Ireland 'trying to suffocate us with possession'
    FOOTBALL
    5 proposed Gaelic football rule changes finalised before taking the next step
    5 proposed Gaelic football rule changes finalised before taking the next step
    Animal Planet president becomes first female Premier League chief
    Ibrahimovic comes out on top and beats Rooney to MLS Newcomer award
    IRELAND
    Beauden Barrett happily adapting to get 'excited about chasing kicks'
    Beauden Barrett happily adapting to get 'excited about chasing kicks'
    Connacht's Tom Farrell links up with Ireland squad ahead of All Blacks clash
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He likes to run with the ball, he's a powerful lad for his age'
    'He likes to run with the ball, he's a powerful lad for his age'
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    Brexit plan would see Premier League clubs restricted to signing less foreign players
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    'Maybe he didn't get the appreciation he deserved at times'
    O'Neill praises in-form Irish attacker after superb start to life in League One

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie