This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand

The Ireland head coach is due to confirm a decision on his future by the end of this month.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 9 Nov 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,246 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4330161

JOE SCHMIDT HAS come across as very relaxed in his dealings with the media in recent weeks, giving off the air of someone who has come to a big decision and is at ease with the call they’ve made.

We don’t know for sure whether that means Schmidt will stay with Ireland after the 2019 World Cup or leave, with the 53-year-old set to confirm his decision by the end of this month.

Those who warn of a Schmidt exit next year usually point to the All Blacks job as the main rugby reason for the Kiwi to leave – that being the dream role for most New Zealand-born coaches.

Joe Schmidt Schmidt at Ireland training yesterday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Steve Hansen hasn’t officially confirmed that he will vacate the All Blacks head coach role after the World Cup but has previously indicated that he can’t see himself continuing, and many of Schmidt’s Irish supporters presume he would be an ideal successor.

Even back in New Zealand, Schmidt’s name does the rounds as the possible next-in-line.

“There is no doubt Joe gets talked about,” says All Blacks legend Richie McCaw. “People admire what he has done with the Ireland team and there is no doubt he is a good coach.

“At some point, it would be great to see him come back to New Zealand to use all that experience and knowledge he has got and picked up over the years, to offer it back to New Zealand.

“Whether that means he comes back as a Super Rugby coach first or comes in as an All Blacks coach, time will tell. There is no doubt he has done a pretty good job with Ireland and he is obviously Kiwi at heart. He would probably love to give it a crack.”

There are many other strong possible candidates for the All Blacks, with McCaw highlighting Scott Robertson’s back-to-back Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, as well as name-checking John Plumtree of the Hurricanes, Japan head coach Jamie Joseph, Wales’ Warren Gatland and Montpellier boss Vern Cotter.

“I imagine if they all put their names in the hat you got a pretty good chance to get the best one,” says McCaw.

Richie McCaw Launches AIG Insurances Telematics Car Insurance Richie McCaw is an AIG ambassador. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

“Then you’ve got a guy like Ian Foster who is the current assistant coach – he might put his name in the hat too. It will be hard work to decipher who is the right man for the job, I would say, but it’s a great position to be in if Steve decides he has had enough.” 

McCaw suggests that “it might come down to those names I mentioned wanting to work together,” which would be an intriguing prospect.

Cotter and Schmidt have, of course, been a coaching duo at Clermont, guiding the French club to a Top 14 title in 2010.

That was Schmidt’s last job as an assistant coach, however, and it seems unlikely he or Cotter would be happy to play second fiddle to a head coach.

More pressing for Schmidt than a possible future role with the All Blacks is Ireland’s meeting with Argentina tomorrow, before the visit of the Kiwis to Dublin in two weekends’ time.

That clash between the world’s two top-ranked nations will be a fine indicator of their strength with less than a year to go to the World Cup.

The All Blacks showed some vulnerability in losing to South Africa in Wellington during the recent Rugby Championship, but McCaw believes Hansen’s men are in good shape.

“I think if you just look purely at results, the last two, three years, they’ve been as good as any team really.

Beauden Barrett celebrates scoring a try with TJ Perenara The All Blacks will be in Dublin next week. Source: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO

“If you put aside scores, I just look at some of the skill of some of those guys and the team in what they can do, it’s pretty phenomenal.

“It’s always hard to compare [to past All Blacks teams] but I’d say it’s right up there with one of the better ones.

“You look to next year, the World Cup has always been a big marker as to where the team is at and they’re on track to get to that point in pretty good shape.”

AIG ambassador Richie McCaw was speaking ahead of the All Blacks’ visit to Ireland. The All Blacks will take on Ireland in Dublin on Saturday 17 November. AIG is proud sponsor of the New Zealand All Blacks.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Sean O'Brien and his 'contagious confidence' back to boost Ireland
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    'Are we currently comfortable with where we're at? We're never comfortable'
    FOOTBALL
    Everton handed two-year academy transfer ban for breaching recruitment rules
    Everton handed two-year academy transfer ban for breaching recruitment rules
    Sterling apologises to referee and Shakhtar over penalty
    'I shouldn't have gone into the challenge like that' - Ramos expresses regret over Havel incident
    IRELAND
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    'It's good to have him back' - Apologetic Kyle Lafferty returns to Northern Ireland squad for Dublin friendy
    ARGENTINA
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fred had Man City offer but Mourinho swung â¬60 million move in United's favour
    Fred had Man City offer but Mourinho swung €60 million move in United's favour
    Juventus fail to justify Champions League favourites tag amid collapse at home to United
    'I don't know what Mourinho means' - West Ham youngster staying grounded amid Man Utd and PSG links

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie