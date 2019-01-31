This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool looked nervous and were 'passing the buck at times' - Ferdinand questions title chasers

The ex-Manchester United defender suspects that the pressure is getting to the Reds.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 10:42 AM
17 minutes ago 437 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4469348
Mo Salah in action during Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leicester.
Image: Peter Byrne
Mo Salah in action during Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leicester.
Mo Salah in action during Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leicester.
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL ALLOWED NERVES to get the better of them during Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Anfield, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Reds missed a glorious opportunity to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Sadio Mane’s early goal was cancelled out by a Harry Maguire strike .

Manchester City succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat against Newcastle on Tuesday, but Klopp’s men failed to fully capitalise, dropping two points themselves in testing weather conditions on Merseyside.

Liverpool are now five points clear of the defending champions with 14 games to go, but Ferdinand suggested that the title pressure is already getting to them at this early stage.

The only slight worry I would have is I sense nervousness and a team sitting there passing the buck at times,” the former Manchester United and England defender told BT Sport.

“That is something Klopp will have to address. You don’t want to see nerves at this stage, this is early.

“I think they looked nervous, the crowd were nervous and it fed into the players.”

Next up for Klopp’s side is a trip to West Ham on Monday, before a home clash against Bournemouth five days later.

The Reds will then turn their attention to the Champions League knockout phases, with a last-16 first-leg showdown at Anfield against Bayern Munich to negotiate.

Manchester United await thereafter on 24 February at Old Trafford,  as the tough fixtures begin to pile up for Liverpool at the business end of the season.

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Everything is fine' - Klopp calm after draw and says City loss did not impact Reds
    'Everything is fine' - Klopp calm after draw and says City loss did not impact Reds
    'Hopefully everybody is happy' – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with non-penalty award
    Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph
    IRELAND
    Lineout leader Devin Toner remains a key figure for Schmidt's Ireland
    Lineout leader Devin Toner remains a key figure for Schmidt's Ireland
    Taking lineout inspiration from Toner and Ryan, and gunning for Six Nations upset against England
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    ENGLAND
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie