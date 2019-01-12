This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rio Ferdinand throws his support behind Newcastle owner Mike Ashley over club sale talks

The BT Sport pundit was speaking ahead of Newcastle’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

By Cian Roche Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 9:03 PM
56 minutes ago 3,015 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4437404
Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand.
Image: John Walton
Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand.
Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand.
Image: John Walton

RIO FERDINAND HAS drawn the ire of certain sections of football fans after throwing his support behind Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, claiming the work he’s done for the club should be recognised.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea on Saturday evening, the BT Sport pundit explained why fans should be ‘thanking’ the controversial businessman for his investments in the club.

“I don’t even know him really well,” the former Manchester United defender said with regards to his branded clothing line being sold in Ashley’s store, Sport Direct.

“It’s got nothing to do with business dealings I’ve got with him or his company. When they went down, he spent £50m of his own money to get them back up.

“‘Thank you’ that [response] should be. He’s done that to get them back up and, by the way, please say thank you for getting Rafa Benitez in. Because really, by rights, they’re lucky to have him in.”

In response to the money Newcastle have spent in comparison to clubs like Brighton and Huddersfield, he said: “Newcastle are a yo-yo club.  They’ve been a yo-yo club for how many years?

“He doesn’t want to [invest] no more. He’s been there, done that. He wants to move on – what’s the problem?

“He wants to sell the club, why would he spend millions and millions of pounds? He’s spent £30m on a striker and £30m on a midfielder as he’s trying to sell the club.

“Both of them get injured. There’s £60m down the drain. Would you do that?”

Ashley has been a controversial figure at the club over since taking over at St James’ Park in 2007 and the sports retail tycoon decided in 2017 to put the club up for sale.

During his time in charge of the club, Newcastle have suffered two relegations and the 54-year-old also sold the naming rights to the club’s historic stadium.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan named man-of-the-match as Blackburn sink Millwall
    Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan named man-of-the-match as Blackburn sink Millwall
    Ciaran Clark on target with header against Chelsea but Willian wins it for Blues
    'Decisions like this make tables and seasons': Wagner fumes after overturned penalty
    LEINSTER
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Rio Ferdinand throws his support behind Newcastle owner Mike Ashley over club sale talks
    Rio Ferdinand throws his support behind Newcastle owner Mike Ashley over club sale talks
    No 'opera of football' for Klopp but 'massive, massive' win for Liverpool
    'I've enjoyed every moment': Kilkenny teenager agrees new two-year deal with Southampton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie