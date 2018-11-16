This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

River deny agreeing Real Madrid move for wonderkid

The Argentine club claim no deal has been reached for the 20 year old, but admit to ongoing talks with the La Liga giants

By The42 Team Friday 16 Nov 2018, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,671 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4344741
Exequiel Palacios (file pic).
Exequiel Palacios (file pic).
Exequiel Palacios (file pic).

RIVER PLATE HAVE denied reports that they have agreed the sale of Exequiel Palacios to Real Madrid, while admitting talks are ongoing with the Spanish giants.

Palacios, 20, has won rave reviews in Argentina for his performances with River.

The midfielder has been a key part of the team which has battled through to a Copa Libertadores final date with Boca, currently poised at 2-2 after Sunday’s first leg in the Bombonera.

Marca had claimed that Madrid were set to announce the signing of Palacios following the return match on November 24, with the two clubs said to have a agreed a fee worth around €20 million (£17.7m).

But according to River president Rodolfo D’Onofrio, no such deal has yet been agreed.

“He has not been sold, but there is an interest from Real Madrid in Palacios,” D’Onofrio explained to America TV.

“The Real Madrid sporting director spoke to [River Plate sporting director Enzo] Francescoli regarding their interest on the player, and we will speak further along. But he hasn’t been sold.”

Palacios is the latest young star to roll out of the productive River academy, which in recent years has produced stars like Manuel Lanzini, Erik Lamela, Roberto Pereyra and Sebastian Driussi.

He made his debut with the Millonarios in November 2015, aged just 17, and has gone on to make 41 appearances so far, scoring seven goals.

His potential has also been recognised in the Argentine set-up, with interim coach Lionel Scaloni calling him up to the senior side following the Albiceleste’s World Cup failure.

Palacios will not take part in November’s friendly double-header against Mexico, however, as River and Boca’s players have been excused from international duty in order to focus on the blockbuster Copa Superclasico final.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'You don't want to give that guy too much space': Goodhue wary of Ringrose threat
    'You don't want to give that guy too much space': Goodhue wary of Ringrose threat
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    How the All Blacks' haka is the ultimate 'ON' switch
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Valencia claims to have been dropped by Mourinho, not rested
    Valencia claims to have been dropped by Mourinho, not rested
    Rooney became 'embarrassed' at end of Manchester United career
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie