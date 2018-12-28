This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 29 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Game on! Defending champion Cross crashes out at Ally Pally

Cross’ PDC World Championship defence ended at the round-of-16 stage on Friday night.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Dec 2018, 11:49 PM
17 minutes ago 479 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4416781
Cross bows out.
Image: Getty Images
Cross bows out.
Cross bows out.
Image: Getty Images

LUKE HUMPHRIES SENSATIONALLY claimed the scalp of defending champion Rob Cross with a stunning fightback in the last 16 of the PDC World Championship on Friday.

Cross upset Phil Taylor at Alexandra Palace in the previous edition, but he was on the end of a shock result this time around as Humphries won 4-2 to book a quarter-final meeting with Michael Smith, who defeated Ryan Searle 4-1.

Humphries looked down and out as Cross won the first two sets, but he claimed the next three to take control going into the sixth.

Although Cross looked to have regained his composure as he took back-to-back legs, Humphries rallied again and clinched a superb victory with the third of four match darts.

“I can win this and I want to win this. It will change my life a lot,” Humphries told Sky Sports. “Rob’s an inspiration. We’ll all believe we can win it because we’ve seen someone do it.”

Cross added: “It’s going to hurt, but I’ve got the monkey off my back and I’ll bounce back next year.

“This year’s been tough for me. It’s been the harshest learning curve I’ll ever have in life. At the same time, I’ve got so much more to give.”

Dutch great Michael van Gerwen learned the identity of his last-eight opponent as Ryan Joyce upset James Wade 4-3.

Ninth seed Wade passed up five match darts in the sixth set before losing in the seventh.

Dave Chisnall progressed with a dominant 4-0 win over Jamie Lewis to set up a meeting with two-time champion Gary Anderson, while Nathan Aspinall and Brendan Dolan will complete for a place in the last four.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to stay involved in the game': Joe Cole returns to Chelsea in new coaching role
    'I want to stay involved in the game': Joe Cole returns to Chelsea in new coaching role
    Arrest warrant issued for Sheffield Wednesday forward Forestieri
    'I am happy at Juventus': Allegri dismisses speculation linking him to Man United job
    LIVERPOOL
    'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG
    'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Klopp delivers Liverpool injury update as Milner ruled out of Arsenal clash
    ULSTER
    Connacht do the double over Ulster as Friend's men end the year on a high
    Connacht do the double over Ulster as Friend's men end the year on a high
    As it happened: Connacht v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Connacht seek ruthless response on home turf after RDS heartbreak
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Gascoigne was kicking pillows and volleying bars of soap... The club doctor gave him some tablets to calm down'
    'Gascoigne was kicking pillows and volleying bars of soap... The club doctor gave him some tablets to calm down'
    Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League year?
    Gerrard: Talk of succeeding Klopp at Liverpool is 'very presumptuous'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie