Kearney to return to Leinster training this week after dead leg

IRELAND AND LEINSTER fullback Rob Kearney is expected to return to training with his province this week, but remains an injury doubt ahead of the inter-provincial meeting with Connacht on Saturday.

Kearney missed the weekend bonus point win over Bath with ‘a bad dead leg’. Leinster’s medical update today says he will feature in training, though he will be assessed as the week wears on.

Kearney is among a contingent of players from Leinster who are in a two-day Ireland camp as Joe Schmidt gathers his squad to begin preparations for the Six Nations.

Leinster reported no further injuries arising out of the Aviva Stadium encounter, with Barry Daly prepared to step up his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

