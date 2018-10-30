Rob Kearney being monitored for shoulder issue as McFadden ruled out until March

ROB KEARNEY IS among Ireland’s injury concerns after the fullback sustained a knock during Leinster’s win over Benetton on Saturday.

The fullback is not in Ireland’s travelling squad for this weekend’s Test against Italy in Chicago, but Joe Schmidt will hope to have the veteran back in situ for a clash with Argentina on 10 November.

The 32-year-old took an awkward hit before being replaced 46 minutes into the win away to Benetton and Leinster’s medical report today says he will be ‘further assessed by the IRFU’ through this week.

Kearney’s younger brother Dave is back in contention for his province and, if he comes through training in UCD today, could travel with Leo Cullen’s squad to South Africa tomorrow ahead of Sunday’s Pro14 meeting with the Southern Kings.

Fergus McFadden, meanwhile, is set for four months on the sideline with a serious hamstring injury. The 32-year-old underwent surgery on the issue over the weekend after breaking down in training ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.