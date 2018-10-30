This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rob Kearney being monitored for shoulder issue as McFadden ruled out until March

McFadden went under the knife at the weekend after suffering a serious knee injury.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 1:11 PM
52 minutes ago 1,774 Views
http://the42.ie/4312784
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO

ROB KEARNEY IS among Ireland’s injury concerns after the fullback sustained a knock during Leinster’s win over Benetton on Saturday.

The fullback is not in Ireland’s travelling squad for this weekend’s Test against Italy in Chicago, but Joe Schmidt will hope to have the veteran back in situ for a clash with Argentina on 10 November.

The 32-year-old took an awkward hit before being replaced 46 minutes into the win away to Benetton and Leinster’s medical report today says he will be ‘further assessed by the IRFU’ through this week.

Kearney’s younger brother Dave is back in contention for his province and, if he comes through training in UCD today, could travel with Leo Cullen’s squad to South Africa tomorrow ahead of Sunday’s Pro14 meeting with the Southern Kings.

Fergus McFadden, meanwhile, is set for four months on the sideline with a serious hamstring injury. The 32-year-old underwent surgery on the issue over the weekend after breaking down in training ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse.

