Post-Kenny Dundalk boosted as key midfielder Benson agrees new deal

DUNDALK HAVE TIED Robbie Benson down for the 2019 campaign as a one-year deal for the midfielder was announced today.

The Athlone native has been with the Lilywhites since joining from UCD in December 2015.

Under Stephen Kenny, he became an integral part of the country’s top side — winning two Premier Division titles, the FAI Cup and the EA Sports Cup in 117 appearances, while featuring regularly in European competitions.

Benson has been linked with a move to England in the past, and Bristol Rovers were reportedly interested, but despite Kenny leaving to take up his new role as Ireland U21s manager, the 26-year-old has agreed to put pen-to-paper.

“I am very happy to get it all done,” Benson said. “It was just a matter of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. We’re back in now to do a little bit of training and check our body fats, it’s the first time since I’ve been here that we have been in before Christmas so which is great.

We had a great season last year and we managed to get the title back and win the FAI Cup as well, which was a great way to end the season so it was a good one for us.

He added: “You don’t win a league and cup double too often. Some of the lads who have been around in 2015 achieved it before and this was my first time doing it so it was great for me and for all of us.

“The players that are here and the style of football that we play will hopefully ensure that kind of success will continue.

“The majority have signed for next year and that keeps the ball rolling for next year.”

Meanwhile, Dundalk’s main sponsor Fyffes have ended their deal with the club after seven years.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: