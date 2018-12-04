This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Post-Kenny Dundalk boosted as key midfielder Benson agrees new deal

The 26-year-old had been linked with a move to England.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 671 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4375333
Benson has made 117 appearances for the Louth club.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Benson has made 117 appearances for the Louth club.
Benson has made 117 appearances for the Louth club.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK HAVE TIED Robbie Benson down for the 2019 campaign as a one-year deal for the midfielder was announced today. 

The Athlone native has been with the Lilywhites since joining from UCD in December 2015. 

Under Stephen Kenny, he became an integral part of the country’s top side — winning two Premier Division titles, the FAI Cup and the EA Sports Cup in 117 appearances, while featuring regularly in European competitions. 

Benson has been linked with a move to England in the past, and Bristol Rovers were reportedly interested, but despite Kenny leaving to take up his new role as Ireland U21s manager, the 26-year-old has agreed to put pen-to-paper. 

“I am very happy to get it all done,” Benson said. “It was just a matter of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. We’re back in now to do a little bit of training and check our body fats, it’s the first time since I’ve been here that we have been in before Christmas so which is great.

We had a great season last year and we managed to get the title back and win the FAI Cup as well, which was a great way to end the season so it was a good one for us.

He added: “You don’t win a league and cup double too often. Some of the lads who have been around in 2015 achieved it before and this was my first time doing it so it was great for me and for all of us.

“The players that are here and the style of football that we play will hopefully ensure that kind of success will continue.

“The majority have signed for next year and that keeps the ball rolling for next year.”

Meanwhile, Dundalk’s main sponsor Fyffes have ended their deal with the club after seven years. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho clarifies comments after reportedly saying United need a 'miracle' to finish in top four
    Mourinho clarifies comments after reportedly saying United need a 'miracle' to finish in top four
    'The level of sexism is unreal' - Andy Murray furious after 'twerk' comment at Ballon d'Or
    'I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do to win the Ballon d'Or?'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    Klopp fined after accepting misconduct charge for derby pitch invasion
    He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    NFL
    Wentz gets Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles soaring again
    Wentz gets Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles soaring again
    Four years after Ray Rice, the NFL proves few lessons have been learned
    Packers fire coach McCarthy after loss to Cardinals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie