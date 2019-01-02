Red card for Brady as Burnley win and Duffy hits the net as Brighton draw

THERE WAS MIXED fortunes for Ireland internationals Robbie Brady and Shane Duffy in tonight’s Premier League action.

Brady was shown a red card for a late tackle towards the end of Burnley’s 2-1 victory away to Huddersfield while Duffy hit the net for Brighton but they had to settle for a 2-2 draw as West Ham pegged them back.

Burnley claimed a second successive win as they climbed to 16th and received a boost in their battle to avoid the drop. Brady recovered from a hip abductor injury to take his place on the bench and was brought on in the 63rd minute when it was 1-1 in the John Smith’s stadium.

Ashley Barnes scored in the 74th minute to edge Burnley in front and despite Brady being dismissed late on, Sean Dyche’s side held on for a crucial victory while another defeat leaves Huddersfield still rooted to the bottom of the table.

Brighton drew 2-2 away to West Ham but were left disappointed after letting a two goal advantage slip away. Dale Stephens put them in front in the 56th minute and then Irish international Duffy notched his fourth goal of the season a couple of minutes later as he doubled Brighton’s lead.

But West Ham pegged Chris Hughton’s side back within ten minutes after Mark Arnautovic notched a pair of goals and the teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

