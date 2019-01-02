This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Red card for Brady as Burnley win and Duffy hits the net as Brighton draw

The Ireland internationals were in the spotlight tonight.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 10:13 PM
37 minutes ago 1,878 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4421046
Mixed fortunes tonight for Ireland's Robbie Brady and Shan Duffy.
Image: PA
Mixed fortunes tonight for Ireland's Robbie Brady and Shan Duffy.
Mixed fortunes tonight for Ireland's Robbie Brady and Shan Duffy.
Image: PA

THERE WAS MIXED fortunes for Ireland internationals Robbie Brady and Shane Duffy in tonight’s Premier League action.

Brady was shown a red card for a late tackle towards the end of Burnley’s 2-1 victory away to Huddersfield while Duffy hit the net for Brighton but they had to settle for a 2-2 draw as West Ham pegged them back.

Burnley claimed a second successive win as they climbed to 16th and received a boost in their battle to avoid the drop. Brady recovered from a hip abductor injury to take his place on the bench and was brought on in the 63rd minute when it was 1-1 in the John Smith’s stadium.

Ashley Barnes scored in the 74th minute to edge Burnley in front and despite Brady being dismissed late on, Sean Dyche’s side held on for a crucial victory while another defeat leaves Huddersfield still rooted to the bottom of the table.

Brighton drew 2-2 away to West Ham but were left disappointed after letting a two goal advantage slip away. Dale Stephens put them in front in the 56th minute and then Irish international Duffy notched his fourth goal of the season a couple of minutes later as he doubled Brighton’s lead.

But West Ham pegged Chris Hughton’s side back within ten minutes after Mark Arnautovic notched a pair of goals and the teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Messi is close to Maradona but can't be compared to Pele, says Brazil legend Zico
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    MUNSTER
    Sellout! Connacht and Munster set for Pro14 clash at packed Sportsground
    Sellout! Connacht and Munster set for Pro14 clash at packed Sportsground
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Cloete requires further assessment to determine extent of neck injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie