This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Maybe he didn't get the appreciation he deserved at times'

Robbie Brady has paid tribute to Ireland team-mate Glenn Whelan, who is set to retire from international duty.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,419 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4336895
Glenn Whelan is set to retire from international duty.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Glenn Whelan is set to retire from international duty.
Glenn Whelan is set to retire from international duty.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

- Paul Fennessy reports from Abbotstown

ROBBIE BRADY HAS paid tribute to Ireland team-mate Glenn Whelan as the experienced midfielder prepares to retire from international football.

Whelan is set to lead the Boys in Green out on his 85th cap against Northern Ireland on Thursday, and Martin O’Neill confirmed last week that the appearance was likely to be the star’s last in a green jersey.

“He’s had [over] 80 odd caps,” the Irish boss said. “He’s been excellent during his time here.

“He will play some part of the [Northern Ireland] game, start the match, be captain of the team.

“He’ll play for some time and I think that’s proper fitting.”

Whelan tends to be a divisive figure among critics and supporters, with as many people pointing out what he cannot do, as those who highlight his strengths.

While the player lacks the creativity and flair of other more naturally talented footballers, he certainly compensates with plenty of hard work, loyalty and commitment to the cause.

And Robbie Brady feels the 34-year-old Aston Villa midfielder, despite rarely grabbing the headlines, has been an important of the Ireland team since making his debut against Serbia during Giovanni Trapattoni’s reign as manager in May 2008.

“I’ve got on with Whelo since day one,” the Burnley star says. “He’s been fantastic for Ireland as you can see with the number of caps that he’s racked up. He’s a great lad and one of the best to have around the place. He’ll get some game time and it’ll be a special night for him and his family. He deserves all the plaudits for what he’s given this country and its national team.

“As a good friend and a team-mate, he’ll be heavily missed when he does go.”

“Unless you’re in and around the thing, you don’t get to know him, you don’t get to see how important he is. But no one gets that many caps for their country without being a very good player. So maybe he didn’t get the appreciation he deserved at times.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Beauden Barrett happily adapting to get 'excited about chasing kicks'
    Beauden Barrett happily adapting to get 'excited about chasing kicks'
    Kearney, Ringrose and Marmion 'on the right track' to face the All Blacks
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Connacht's Tom Farrell links up with Ireland squad ahead of All Blacks clash
    Connacht's Tom Farrell links up with Ireland squad ahead of All Blacks clash
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    Brexit plan would see Premier League clubs restricted to signing less foreign players
    Samir Nasri set to sign for West Ham as doping ban nears end
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie