'It's a loose challenge, not a nasty one. Robbie's not like that' - Burnley boss

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ROBBIE Brady’s Burnley return was blighted last night when he saw red in the 90th minute of their 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

Brady receiving his marching orders last night. Source: Martin Rickett

The Dubliner was back in action following a hip injury, named on the bench and sprung to action in the 63rd minute when it was 1-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ashley Barnes powered the Clarets into the lead and Sean Dyche’s men held on for a second successive — and crucial — win as they climbed to 16th in the table.

The victory comes as a boost in their battle to avoid relegation from the top tier and while Brady’s red card for a late tackle was a blight on their copybook, Dyche had no real complaints about the incident afterwards.

“That’s the worst part about it, really, it’s a loose challenge, no doubt – not a nasty one, Robbie’s not like that,” he said of the 26-year-old afterwards, as quoted by the Burnley Express. “It’s just loose, and the referee has no choice.

Robbie Brady’s red card tonight. totally worth it 😂😂 fantastic result #Twitterclarets #HUDBUR pic.twitter.com/JIYCwJ0v94 — 60 games... and counting (@LordDyche) January 2, 2019

“That is one of them, the only blot on it, we’ve been struggling to get numbers back, and we’re just getting some back, including him, and then we get him banned. That’s the way it goes.

“Saturday was another chance to play, and he would have played, definitely, but what’s done is done.”

Overall, Dyche was impressed with his side’s showing.

“I was really pleased, the calmness was one of the biggest things I was pleased with, because they took a lead, and then it’s how you react,” he continued. “I thought there was a calmness, we kept probing, we kept playing and kept asking questions.”

And he told Burnley’s website of their recent turnaround:

Brady dejected after seeing red. Source: Martin Rickett

“After five games we had one point, so there has been hard work done and look how we are beginning to grow again. There’s more to be done, but the response has been fantastic.

“Back to back wins, home and away and coming from behind to win. I can’t ask any more of the players than that.

“We know there’s a lot of work to be done, but we are beginning to look like our old selves.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: