Mixed news for Ireland and Burnley duo on the injury comeback trail

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ROBBIE Brady could make his return from injury tonight as Burnley face Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Update: Stephen Ward and Robbie Brady (file pic). Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Manager Sean Dyche is hopeful that the Dubliner could be fit for the Clarets’ crucial Premier League trip following a hip injury, but tonight more than likely comes too soon for his fellow Ireland international Stephen Ward.

The 33-year-old hasn’t featured in the first team since he underwent knee surgery in October.

Burnley will take confidence into their visit to fellow Premier League strugglers Huddersfield after a hard-fought 2-0 win — and positive display — against 11th place West Ham on Sunday.

“Robbie’s got a chance, Steven I don’t think will,” Dyche said, as quoted by Sky Sports, ahead of tonight’s showdown. “Wardy is getting closer, but needs match time.

“Steven’s not really serious, it’s just making sure, to make sure he comes back.

“Robbie’s has just been a knock, a very slight tear in his hip abductor, it just needing settling down, but he’s been back on the grass training and he’s clear at the moment, so he’s got a chance of coming back into the thinking.”

Robbie Brady. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dyche has called for his side to get 2019 off to the perfect start by building on their 2018-ending win over the Hammers as they fight for survival in the top flight.

And while his eye won’t stray from tonight’s challenge, next up at Turf Moor is 19th place Fulham, so there’s opportunity to clock up a few much-needed points.

“One result doesn’t make a season. It’s to be enjoyed for sure, but the key now is to back it up,” the 47-year-old who’s been over Burnley since 2012 told the club’s website.

“We’re at the halfway stage of the season and the performance against West Ham was full of endeavour and fight and we had the underbelly of a team that can be really effective. Now it’s about taking it on.

“Every period is important, whoever you are playing. You can nick points against the big teams, but the win against West Ham gives us another base to start from and we have to find consistency now within our performances.

“Very rarely are we out of a game, but we have been out of too many, too early, this season. Generally, we are always in with a shout and the consistency of showing that is key. They have been showing a lot of that in training, and I trust them to go and play.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche. Source: Richard Sellers

He added: “Huddersfield are fighting for their lives, but so are we and we are showing signs recently that that is more to come I think we go there in good spirits after a good win.

“We know they have had a tough time, but they still have good players and I can assure you we will not be taking them for granted.

“We will be going there with the right mentality.”

