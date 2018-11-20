This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'There comes a time when you need to win a trophy': Top four finish not enough for Reds says Fowler

The Anfield favourite believes Jurgen Klopp’s squad needs to focus on tangible rewards.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 9:38 AM
27 minutes ago 380 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4348873
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

TOP-FOUR FINISHES are no longer good enough for Liverpool, says Robbie Fowler, with Jurgen Klopp needing to deliver major silverware for an ambitious club.

The Reds have ended in fourth spot in each of the last two seasons, having only secured qualification for the Champions League twice in the seven campaigns prior to that.

Big money has been spent in an effort to ensure that they retain a lofty standing, with record-breaking deals having been done for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

Fowler believes Liverpool now need to deliver a return on that investment, with a side that has lost three finals under Klopp’s tutelage expected to challenge on multiple fronts.

The Reds legend told Sky Sports: “A gauge is getting as high up in the league as they can.

“As much as we talk about Liverpool being this unbelievable side who are easy on the eye and great to watch, there comes a time when you need to start winning stuff.

“I think Jurgen Klopp’s getting together a great, great squad but I think one of the problems we have is Manchester City are brilliant.

“That’s one of the big problems. You can get a wonderful side put together but you’ve got to try and catch them and then hang onto their coattails.”

Pressed on whether a top-four finish and no silverware would be enough for Klopp in 2018-19, Fowler added: “For me, no.

“It really isn’t it because I’m not one of these fans that think you should be celebrating finishing fourth.

“I think a chairman or the owners should be the ones celebrating. For me, that’s celebrating mediocrity. I’ve always wanted to win stuff.

“I wanted to be remembered for what trophies I won as opposed to where I finished in the league.

“I understand why clubs are happy finishing in the top four but I think a club the size of Liverpool’s stature should be finishing in the top four all the time anyway.

“As I said before, there comes a time when you need to win a trophy. I don’t care if it’s a League Cup.

“People will belittle that but I’ve won one, it’s a brilliant trophy.

“When you think of football in terms of what you can win there’s an FA Cup, a League Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League. There are only four trophies so it’s tough.”

Liverpool have made an unbeaten start to their Premier League quest this term, going 12 games without defeat, but they are already out of the Carabao Cup and scrapping to reach the last-16 of the Champions League – having made the final of that competition last season.

