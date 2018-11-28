This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember Robbie Keane's career?

The legendary Ireland striker officially announced his retirement today.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 6:45 PM
54 minutes ago 2,542 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4365427

Against which team did Keane make his senior international debut?
Inpho
Czech Republic
Netherlands

France
Slovenia
Keane scored 68 goals for Ireland, but who did his first international strike come against?
Inpho
Turkey
Malta

Iran
Germany
When Keane left Wolves for Coventry in 1999, he was sold for a then British record for a teenager. How much was the fee paid for his services?
PA
£4 million
£5 million

£6 million
£7 million
Which Inter Milan manager brought Keane to the San Siro in July 2000?
PA
Roberto Mancini
Marco Tardelli

Roy Hodgson
Marcello Lippi
Keane is 14th on the list of all-time Premier League top scorers - how many has he scored?
PA
106
116

126
136
How many managers (permanent and temporary) did Keane play under during his Ireland career?
Inpho
5
6

7
8
Keane joined Liverpool in July 2008, but who did his first goal for the Reds come against?
PA
PSV
PSG

Roma
Besiktas
Keane won the Premier League Player of the Month award three times [August 1999, January 2001, April 2007], but how many years in a row did he win LA Galaxy's MVP accolade?
PA
1
2

3
4
Against which team did the striker break the Irish goalscoring record?
Inpho
Faroe Islands
Andorra

San Marino
Liechtenstein
Which of these clubs did Keane NOT play for?
Inpho
ATK
Aston Villa

West Ham
Burnley
In what minute did he score that equaliser against Germany in the 2002 World Cup?
Inpho
91st
92nd

93rd
94th
Against whom did Keane win the last of his 146 Ireland caps?
Inpho
Denmark
Northern Ireland

Poland
Oman
What's your favourite Robbie Keane memory?
PA
Sticking it past Oliver Kahn
PA
Kashima Soccer Stadium

PA
5 June 2002
PA
The cartwheel celebration
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Do you even like sport?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:

