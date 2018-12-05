This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keane doesn't want to be 'one of these players who becomes fat, drinking and playing golf all the time'

The Republic of Ireland’s new coach believes he still has a lot to offer in the game.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 12:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,275 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4375726
Dunphy and Keane chat in front of an audience.
Image: Paddy Power
Dunphy and Keane chat in front of an audience.
Dunphy and Keane chat in front of an audience.
Image: Paddy Power

AFTER A BRIEF spell away, Robbie Keane is involved with Ireland’s senior set-up once again. 

The country’s greatest-ever striker, who holds the record for most international goals and caps, recommended himself to new manager Mick McCarthy and comes on board the coaching staff along with assistant Terry Connor. 

As part of Paddy Power’s Head2Head TV series, the Tallaght native has sat down with Eamon Dunphy to take part in a wide-ranging interview. 

During it, Keane talks through the high and low points of his career, before discussing his ambition to be a manager at the top level. 

“I’ve been doing my coaching badges and, of course, that’s the avenue that I want to go down,” the 38-year-old says. “I don’t want to be one of these players who becomes fat, drinking and playing golf all the time while thinking my life is fine.

“I want to do stuff with my life. I always want to be active — going training and being buzzy. I’m even more enthusiastic now than I was when I was young because I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

When it was put to him by Dunphy that life as a manager can be tough and often short-lived, he replied: 

Yeah, but you have to go into it with open eyes. I don’t have any fear.”

Two contemporaries of Keane, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, have both recently turned their backs on punditry to test themselves in management, and Keane is looking forward to doing the same. 

“I do a bit of TV work and I don’t mind it, it keeps you in the game a little bit,” he adds, “but I want to go down the other route and that’s coaching.

“It goes to show you, it doesn’t matter how successful you are as a player. You look at Lampard, people outside football probably think ‘He’ll walk into the Chelsea job tomorrow’, but it doesn’t work like that.

“You have to earn it, and I’m certainly willing to do that. I did that as a player.”

The original mischief maker Eamon Dunphy fronts the second episode in ‘Paddy Power’s Head2 Head’, a brand new five-part television series available free-to-view on eir Sport 1 tonight at 10.30pm

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    'I don't want to update you': Mourinho refuses to provide team news to MUTV
    'I never said I'd like to leave': Liverpool's £39 million midfielder dismisses link to PSG
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man City survive late scare at Watford to extend lead at Premier League summit
    Man City survive late scare at Watford to extend lead at Premier League summit
    Diouf reiterates Liverpool regrets: I should have joined Man Utd or Barca instead
    Klopp fined after accepting misconduct charge for derby pitch invasion
    BOXING
    'In four years, I don't think Kellie will be able to beat me... I won't be stepping down for anyone then'
    'In four years, I don't think Kellie will be able to beat me... I won't be stepping down for anyone then'
    Wahlstrom 'ready to do some thrashing' as Katie Taylor showdown is confirmed
    'Do the Hearns want to kill their cash cow?': Warren tells Joshua to make the Fury fight happen

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie