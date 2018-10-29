21-year-old Academy winger hungry for more Ulster caps after successful debut

HAVING MADE HIS Ulster debut in the 36-18 win over the Dragons on Friday night, Academy winger Robert Baloucoune is itching for the chance to play senior rugby again.

The 21-year old, who will be familiar with representing Ireland on the Sevens circuit, played the full 80 minutes in the victory at Kingspan Stadium as Ulster returned to winning ways in the Guinness Pro14.

Baloucoune, who plays his club rugby at Enniskillen, showed glimpses of his rapid pace in the game and also had the number of his opposite man, Will Talbot-Davies, who he limited to a bit part role throughout.

Now, having been entrusted with a first start for his province, Baloucoune can’t wait to win his second cap, which could come this week against Benetton.

“It was a great experience and I’m looking forward to another chance at it,” said Baloucoune.

I was really looking forward to it and I appreciated the chance to get out there and the atmosphere was great out there and I really enjoyed playing.

“I’ve been training with the guys for quite a while and they were talking to me throughout the game and I really enjoyed it and really settled me into the game.”

He’s the fifth Academy player to make his senior bow this season already – alongside Eric O’Sullivan, Michael Lowry, James Hume and Angus Kernohan – as the youth revolution continues at Ulster.

Robert Baloucoune congratulates Stuart McCloskey on scoring a try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

With more emphasis placed on the future of the game in the province, chances are becoming more prevalent for players like Baloucoune among the experienced heads of the squad.

Learning off the likes of recent Ireland call-ups Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison, as well as former Wallaby international Henry Speight, will serve the fresh young winger well in his development.

However, Baloucoune admits the person he’s been most impressed by is one of his fellow Academy stand-outs.

Michael Lowry is younger than me and he just kept in my ear the whole time and settled me straight into the game,” admits Baloucoune.

Coming from Enniskillen, Baloucoune provides a glittering example of someone who made it through the club system as opposed to the traditional route of impressing at schools level.

Ulster’s Michael Lowry. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Although he did represent Portora in the Ulster Schools’ Cup, it was with Enniskillen where he made his mark before then going on to become a Sevens sensation with Ireland.

Indeed, only a year ago he was playing at Kingspan Stadium, only not for Ulster or any of their age grade teams, but for Enniskillen in the Towns Cup final – and Baloucoune admits they both had their charms.

“It was a bit different!” he laughed when reminded of his previous experience at Ulster Rugby HQ. “I enjoyed both of them and now I can’t wait to get out again.

“As long as you work hard, you’ve got the chance to get there so I mean there are quite a few boys who’ve come from club as well.

“It’s just gradually progressing up to the stage and now I’ve got the chance and it’s been class.”

And will that first jersey make its way back down the road to his home club?

“I don’t know yet!” he smiles. “I don’t know what the plan is but they’re probably looking for one!”

