This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

21-year-old academy wing Baloucoune taking his chances with Ulster

The Enniskillen man has shone for Ulster in the Heineken Cup over the past fortnight.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 6:15 AM
41 minutes ago 586 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4451355

THE FACT THAT Robert Baloucoune wasn’t even part of Ulster’s full academy at the start of last season makes the impact he has made in the current campaign all the more impressive.

The 21-year-old wing scored two tries in his province’s wins over Racing 92 and Leicester in the past fortnight, helping them to earn a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster.

“It’s been quite the experience, hasn’t it?” says Baloucoune, an Enniskillen RFC man.

Robert Baloucoune celebrates after the game with fans Baloucoune has quickly won over the Ulster fans. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“I was quite surprised to be picked for the Racing game and I took it as it came. It’s been good to get the tries to settle in, especially against Racing getting it early, it’s helping me settle in quickly and I’ve just been building from there.”

An Ireland Sevens international, Baloucoune possesses lighting speed and sharp finishing skills, helping him to notch three tries in his six Ulster senior starts so far this season overall.

With his aerial ability still a work in progress, Baloucoune is understandably learning the intricacies of top-level wing play but there is great excitement within Ulster about his potential.

“The guy has done really good work in the academy and with the sevens as well,” says Ulster boss Dan McFarland. “He is spending some time learning 15s now.

“He is a top man and he has a way to go but, in terms of physical attributes, he has everything you would want to play regularly. That is a Champions Cup game there and he is a very inexperienced player and he has done really well.”

Baloucoune’s defensive prowess, something he feels sevens rugby was useful for developing, has stood out for Ulster, notably again last weekend when he made a superb covering tackle on Leicester Tigers prop Greg Bateman in the second half.

“He was flying there, no one expected it,” says Baloucoune. “I still got him, so I didn’t get burned by a prop, which is alright!”

Baloucoune’s rise with Ulster has been swift, particularly given that he spent much of last season playing sevens with Ireland, helping them to a strong campaign that also featured some heartbreak.

The impression Baloucoune made in the green jersey was one of the reasons Ulster brought him into their academy during the course of last season, meaning he’s now in second year of the programme.

Robert Baloucoune with Greg Bateman Baloucoune makes a superb covering tackle on Leicester's Greg Bateman. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

An alumnus of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Baloucoune is a proud Enniskillen RFC man and even played in a Towns Cup final for the club against Ballynahinch seconds in Kingspan Stadium as recently as 2017.

Fermanagh is not quite renowned as rugby country but Baloucoune always had the support of his club as he dreamed of breaking into the professional game.

“The closest is Will Addison’s mum being from there - I think that’s about it,” says Baloucoune. “You see a lot of Ulster fans wearing their Enniskillen gear just letting me know that they’re here supporting as well.

“I’d played a few underage games and a few people would have told me I should be playing [professionally] in a few years and I would have brushed it aside.

“Maybe that’s me being laidback, I probably should have been pushing myself a bit more.
It’s pretty good to have a few more people watching and the support from ones at home.”

Baloucoune’s Senegalese father played football, meaning his son did the same until the age of 15, when some friends convinced him to give rugby a go. Given his athleticism, Baloucoune took to it quickly and hasn’t looked back.

“Most coaches just tell me to run and back my pace! If I can burn someone then that’s a bonus!”

The sevens experience was an enjoyable one for Baloucoune, who was part of the Ireland squad that failed to qualify onto the World Sevens Series when they lost in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong qualifier last year.

Ireland will attempt to jump that hurdle again in April of this year, although it seems likely they will be missing Baloucoune this time around.

“That was my first trip away,” says Baloucoune of going to Hong Kong last year. “It was a bit of a shock to the system.

Robert Baloucoune tackled by Stephen Tomasin Baloucoune was part of the Ireland Sevens set-up last season. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

“If I’m playing for Ulster, I’m happy enough. I don’t even know if I’d be fit enough for sevens now! I’m enjoying playing 15s at the minute and enjoying my rugby.”

Baloucoune has appreciated the experience around him in Ulster’s backline this season as he has adapted full-time back into 15s and broken into McFarland’s senior team.

“Louis [Ludik] and even Jacob [Stockdale], the amount of times he’s played and how he’s performing at the minute, are just constantly talking to me.

“And Will [Addison], who also plays back three, chatting to me constantly throughout training and matches stuff like that. It really helps me in games.”

While several Ulster players have departed for Portugal this week to prepare for the Six Nations with Ireland, this is a vital time of the season for the rest of the province’s squad.

With four Pro14 games between now and the end of the Six Nations, further opportunity beckons for Baloucoune and some of Ulster’s other young guns.

“I just want to be playing as much as I can,” he says. “I’m trying to keep my spot on the wing.

“Hopefully, there’ll be a few more academy players getting their chances because there’s a lot of talent coming through. The Six Nations is a great chance to improve your position but there’s a lot of competition for places too.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Juventus cruise to victory over Serie A strugglers despite Ronaldo penalty save
    Juventus cruise to victory over Serie A strugglers despite Ronaldo penalty save
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    LEINSTER
    Contepomi: Sexton won't be fazed by Eddie Jones 'showbiz'
    Contepomi: Sexton won't be fazed by Eddie Jones 'showbiz'
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    CHELSEA
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie