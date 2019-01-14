This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Robertson defends Salah amid diving accusations

The Reds beat Brighton thanks to a penalty on Saturday.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Jan 2019, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 1,893 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4438481
Pen king: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
Image: Bryn Lennon
Pen king: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
Pen king: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
Image: Bryn Lennon

LIVERPOOL FULL-BACK Andy Robertson defended Mohamed Salah, saying any accusations of diving aimed at the forward were “desperation”.

Salah again came under fire after being fouled for a penalty, which he converted, in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Egypt star was similarly criticised following Liverpool’s thrashing of Arsenal last month.

Robertson backed his team-mate and said the constant questions surrounding Salah were unfair.

“Every time it happens, we go back, everyone looks at the video, and you go, ‘Well, it’s not a dive’,” Robertson told UK newspapers.

“He is not that sort of player, so how many times is it going to happen?

“I was at the edge of the box and it was a stonewaller. If people are starting to say Mo has gone down easily, it’s not fair.

“The one against Arsenal, especially, he got clipped three times. They still appealed. It’s a bit of desperation.”

Salah’s spot-kick sent Liverpool seven points clear at the top, although Manchester City can close that back to four with a win over Wolves on Monday.

