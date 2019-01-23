This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rockwell power into Munster Senior Cup quarter-finals with six-try win

The Tipperary school flexed their muscle by beating St Munchin’s at Musgrave Park this afternoon.

By Andrew Horgan Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 2:20 PM
39 minutes ago 1,211 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4455202
Rockwell's Stephen Grogan and Sean Cotter tackle Donnchadh O'Callaghan of St Munchin's.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Rockwell's Stephen Grogan and Sean Cotter tackle Donnchadh O'Callaghan of St Munchin's.
Rockwell's Stephen Grogan and Sean Cotter tackle Donnchadh O'Callaghan of St Munchin's.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Rockwell College 36

St Munchin’s College 5 

ROCKWELL COLLEGE PROGRESSED through to the quarter-finals of the Munster Schools Senior Cup as they comprehensively defeated St Munchin’s College 36-5 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Rockwell, 26-time Senior Cup winners, started the game brightly and they opened the scoring with just six minutes on the clock as Tom Dowling collected captain Harry Tobin’s pass before touching down in the corner.

The Tipperary school failed to add to their tally as John O’Sullivan missed the conversion from a difficult angle moments before St Munchin’s missed the opportunity to reduce the deficit as Jamie Ryan failed to fire over his penalty.

That miss would prove costly as Rockwell edged further ahead on the quarter of an hour mark thanks to a powerful finish from James O’Meara with O’Sullivan adding the conversion to make it 12-0.

With the first period drawing to a close, St Munchin’s were dealt a huge blow when Conor O’Shaughnessy was carried off on a stretcher with a serious-looking injury.

A Rockwell College supporter in the crowd A Rockwell supporter in the crowd at Musgrave Park. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Things soon got worse for the Limerick school as Rockwell notched a couple of tries either side of the break through Jack Hunt and Sam Tarleton with O’Sullivan converting the latter for a 24-0 lead. 

Harry Tobin and Sean Cooter added to Rockwell’s tally late on, while Keith Hyland crossed for a Munchin’s consolation score.

Rockwell scorers:

Tries: Tom Dowling, James O’Meara, Jack Hunt, Sam Tarleton, Harry Tobin and Sean Cotter.
Conversions: John O’Sullivan [2 from 5], Eddie Daly [1 from 1].

St Munchin’s scorers:

Tries: Keith Hyland.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Cian Mullane, Jack Hunt, Sam Tarleton, Alan Flannery, Sean Cotter, Eddie Daly, John O’Sullivan, Tom Dowling, James O’Meara, Killian Lane, Robert Browne, Kevin Grogan, Joe Dawn, Harry Tobin, Stephen Grogan.

Replacements: Josh O’Dwyer, Brian Flavin, Luke Fogarthy, Richie Anglim, Dara Murphy, Peter Wall.

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE: Conor Sheahan, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Tyrone O’Halloran, Jamie Ryan, Josh Neil, Donnchadh O’Callaghan, Conor McInerney, Cathal Hayes, Keith Hyland, Craig Finn, Joachim Clohessy, Mark Crowe, Dylan Higgins, Conor Nesbit, Liam Neilan.

Replacements: Jamie Hamilton, Aaron Deegan, Louis McCormack, Darragh Slattery, Evan Kelly, Jack Devanny, Kean Sheehy.

Referee: Kieran Barry.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Horgan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Beckham joins Class of 92 team-mates by buying stake in Salford City
    Beckham joins Class of 92 team-mates by buying stake in Salford City
    Alonso refuses to make deal on tax fraud case as he vows to clear his name
    Juventus cruise to victory over Serie A strugglers despite Ronaldo penalty save
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    ENGLAND
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash
    Former England manager apologises to players over racism and bullying claims
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie