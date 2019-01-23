Rockwell power into Munster Senior Cup quarter-finals with six-try win

Rockwell College 36

St Munchin’s College 5

ROCKWELL COLLEGE PROGRESSED through to the quarter-finals of the Munster Schools Senior Cup as they comprehensively defeated St Munchin’s College 36-5 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Rockwell, 26-time Senior Cup winners, started the game brightly and they opened the scoring with just six minutes on the clock as Tom Dowling collected captain Harry Tobin’s pass before touching down in the corner.

The Tipperary school failed to add to their tally as John O’Sullivan missed the conversion from a difficult angle moments before St Munchin’s missed the opportunity to reduce the deficit as Jamie Ryan failed to fire over his penalty.

That miss would prove costly as Rockwell edged further ahead on the quarter of an hour mark thanks to a powerful finish from James O’Meara with O’Sullivan adding the conversion to make it 12-0.

With the first period drawing to a close, St Munchin’s were dealt a huge blow when Conor O’Shaughnessy was carried off on a stretcher with a serious-looking injury.

A Rockwell supporter in the crowd at Musgrave Park. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Things soon got worse for the Limerick school as Rockwell notched a couple of tries either side of the break through Jack Hunt and Sam Tarleton with O’Sullivan converting the latter for a 24-0 lead.

Harry Tobin and Sean Cooter added to Rockwell’s tally late on, while Keith Hyland crossed for a Munchin’s consolation score.

Rockwell scorers:

Tries: Tom Dowling, James O’Meara, Jack Hunt, Sam Tarleton, Harry Tobin and Sean Cotter.

Conversions: John O’Sullivan [2 from 5], Eddie Daly [1 from 1].

St Munchin’s scorers:

Tries: Keith Hyland.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Cian Mullane, Jack Hunt, Sam Tarleton, Alan Flannery, Sean Cotter, Eddie Daly, John O’Sullivan, Tom Dowling, James O’Meara, Killian Lane, Robert Browne, Kevin Grogan, Joe Dawn, Harry Tobin, Stephen Grogan.

Replacements: Josh O’Dwyer, Brian Flavin, Luke Fogarthy, Richie Anglim, Dara Murphy, Peter Wall.

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE: Conor Sheahan, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Tyrone O’Halloran, Jamie Ryan, Josh Neil, Donnchadh O’Callaghan, Conor McInerney, Cathal Hayes, Keith Hyland, Craig Finn, Joachim Clohessy, Mark Crowe, Dylan Higgins, Conor Nesbit, Liam Neilan.

Replacements: Jamie Hamilton, Aaron Deegan, Louis McCormack, Darragh Slattery, Evan Kelly, Jack Devanny, Kean Sheehy.

Referee: Kieran Barry.

