This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Rog didn't see himself like the boys saw him, as a legend of international rugby'

Crusaders star Ryan Crotty is grateful for the influence of Ronan O’Gara — even when he’s away on national duty.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 6:46 AM
52 minutes ago 2,139 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4335793

RONAN O’GARA rarely lacks in conviction, either in word or deed. However, the biggest hurdle he had to scale as a coach in New Zealand was mounting the confidence to back up those convictions, according to Ryan Crotty.

Jason Ryan and Ronan O'Gara celebrate winning the Super Rugby title with Ryan Crotty O'Gara with Ryan Crotty and, left, forwards coach Jason Ryan. Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

The Munster legend swapped Paris for Christchurch this year, departing Racing 92 for the chance to work as Crusaders backs coach and he duly aided the Canterbury side to complete a back-to-back Super Rugby title success.

Yet while O’Gara has often pointed toward similarities between the culture, ethos and values of the south island’s Crusaders and his native Munster, it would be understandable to have nerves and trepidation about landing in New Zealand rugby heartland and dishing out instructions on how the game should be played.

O’Gara is something of a pioneer in this regard. Many Irish coaches have made the long journey south, but they have tended to take up only short-term residencies with the goal of hoovering up knowledge in short bursts. The former Ireland 10 will spend a minimum of two seasons as backs coach to the Crusaders, so in his case there is a two-way street when it comes to exchanging and adopting ideas.

Ronan O'Gara O'Gara has fully immersed himself in New Zealand rugby. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

“He brought us that northern hemisphere perspective on the game. I’m kind of stuck in my ways, I like things that have worked in the past,” says Crotty.

“He brought a new way of thinking and a new way of defending, being one of the leaders of the back-line back home, it probably took a bit of convincing for me and I was reluctant to change.

“But once he did (change my perception) I just think so highly of him as a coach. Some of the changes he made and how he was able to convince us was a massive contribution to the success of the Crusaders last year.”

Key to that change of perception was the confidence with which O’Gara was encouraged to deliver his messages to the defence and back-line. Rather than view the Corkman as an outsider, Scott Robertson’s squad looked at O’Gara’s credentials as coach and player.

“I think he was a wee bit nervous, a wee bit apprehensive to start with. But what he added to the environment and to us as a back-line was invaluable,”  said All Black centre Crotty, speaking at an event for sponsors AIG in Castleknock.

We kind of had to let him know that the boys had a lot of respect for him on the field. He didn’t see himself like the boys saw him, as a legend of international rugby.

“Obviously, you don’t see yourself in that light. He seen the boys had that respect for what he knew about the game and what he was teaching us. He was away laughing after that.”

The influence doesn’t stop when Crotty swaps his red and black tracksuit for the All Black gear. The utility back expects to meet up with his coach this week before hostilities commence on Saturday. Not that the Ireland legend is slow to touch base and share his thoughts.

“He’s always watching the games and he’d text me after games to let me know what he saw. I really value that feedback.

“It’s awesome to see how closely keeps his finger on the pulse of international rugby and all the trends of how the game is going.”

crotty Ryan Crotty takes a swing as All- Ireland Champions, Dublin and the World Champions, New Zealand wee brought together for a head to head skills challenge. AIG is proud sponsor of Dublin GAA and New Zealand Rugby.

“I think really what he brought was that real genuine line speed through set-piece defence and through team defence. I think he believed in it so much from seeing it work when he was coaching at Racing and seeing it work for Ireland.

“If you’re the Crusaders, you’ll know what it’s like to play against because we’re training against it all year at our franchise. It was great the way he backed himself, the way he led and the way he coached our team.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Sexton: 'Every chance you get to play the All Blacks is a very special thing'
    Sexton: 'Every chance you get to play the All Blacks is a very special thing'
    'Rog didn't see himself like the boys saw him, as a legend of international rugby'
    'We’ve been penalised a lot by him so need to be wary of our discipline'
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    Klopp concedes Liverpool got 'a bit lucky' with offside call

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie