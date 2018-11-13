'Rog didn't see himself like the boys saw him, as a legend of international rugby'

RONAN O’GARA rarely lacks in conviction, either in word or deed. However, the biggest hurdle he had to scale as a coach in New Zealand was mounting the confidence to back up those convictions, according to Ryan Crotty.

O'Gara with Ryan Crotty and, left, forwards coach Jason Ryan. Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

The Munster legend swapped Paris for Christchurch this year, departing Racing 92 for the chance to work as Crusaders backs coach and he duly aided the Canterbury side to complete a back-to-back Super Rugby title success.

Yet while O’Gara has often pointed toward similarities between the culture, ethos and values of the south island’s Crusaders and his native Munster, it would be understandable to have nerves and trepidation about landing in New Zealand rugby heartland and dishing out instructions on how the game should be played.

O’Gara is something of a pioneer in this regard. Many Irish coaches have made the long journey south, but they have tended to take up only short-term residencies with the goal of hoovering up knowledge in short bursts. The former Ireland 10 will spend a minimum of two seasons as backs coach to the Crusaders, so in his case there is a two-way street when it comes to exchanging and adopting ideas.

O'Gara has fully immersed himself in New Zealand rugby. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

“He brought us that northern hemisphere perspective on the game. I’m kind of stuck in my ways, I like things that have worked in the past,” says Crotty.

“He brought a new way of thinking and a new way of defending, being one of the leaders of the back-line back home, it probably took a bit of convincing for me and I was reluctant to change.

“But once he did (change my perception) I just think so highly of him as a coach. Some of the changes he made and how he was able to convince us was a massive contribution to the success of the Crusaders last year.”

Key to that change of perception was the confidence with which O’Gara was encouraged to deliver his messages to the defence and back-line. Rather than view the Corkman as an outsider, Scott Robertson’s squad looked at O’Gara’s credentials as coach and player.

“I think he was a wee bit nervous, a wee bit apprehensive to start with. But what he added to the environment and to us as a back-line was invaluable,” said All Black centre Crotty, speaking at an event for sponsors AIG in Castleknock.

We kind of had to let him know that the boys had a lot of respect for him on the field. He didn’t see himself like the boys saw him, as a legend of international rugby.

“Obviously, you don’t see yourself in that light. He seen the boys had that respect for what he knew about the game and what he was teaching us. He was away laughing after that.”

The influence doesn’t stop when Crotty swaps his red and black tracksuit for the All Black gear. The utility back expects to meet up with his coach this week before hostilities commence on Saturday. Not that the Ireland legend is slow to touch base and share his thoughts.

“He’s always watching the games and he’d text me after games to let me know what he saw. I really value that feedback.

“It’s awesome to see how closely keeps his finger on the pulse of international rugby and all the trends of how the game is going.”

Ryan Crotty takes a swing as All- Ireland Champions, Dublin and the World Champions, New Zealand wee brought together for a head to head skills challenge. AIG is proud sponsor of Dublin GAA and New Zealand Rugby.

“I think really what he brought was that real genuine line speed through set-piece defence and through team defence. I think he believed in it so much from seeing it work when he was coaching at Racing and seeing it work for Ireland.

“If you’re the Crusaders, you’ll know what it’s like to play against because we’re training against it all year at our franchise. It was great the way he backed himself, the way he led and the way he coached our team.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: