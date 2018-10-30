This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It was a very quick decision': Federer reveals he turned down invite to Saudi exhibition

As Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic consider their involvement in an exhibition in Saudi Arabia, Roger Federer confirmed he too was invited.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,699 Views 4 Comments
Roger Federer in action
ROGER FEDERER HAS revealed he turned down an invite to the exhibition match in Saudi Arabia where Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are in line to play.

Nadal and Djokovic – the world’s top two – agreed a deal to play the match several months ago, but there is now pressure on the pair to reconsider following the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the country’s consulate in Istanbul.

While neither player has yet made a firm decision, Federer told a news conference at the Paris Masters – where he is seeking his 100th ATP title – that he also had the opportunity to be involved in Jeddah on 22 December.

“They contacted me, too. I didn’t want to play there at that time,” said the 20-time grand slam champion. “For me, it was a very quick decision.”

Djokovic said on Sunday: “My team is in touch with the people in Saudi Arabia as well as Rafa’s team and we are all talking to understand the situation better.

“I don’t like to involve myself in any political exchange or situations. It’s unfortunate that we are both drawn into this right now.

“Right now we just don’t have enough information. We have to look into that a bit more and then we’ll make our decision soon.”

The42 Team

