This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tearful Federer pays tribute to former coach Peter Carter, who died tragically in 2002

Federer’s former trainer, Peter Carter, died in a car crash the year before the Swiss won his first grand slam.

By Gavan Casey Monday 7 Jan 2019, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,531 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4427035

AHEAD OF HIS defence of the Australian Open title, Roger Federer has paid tribute to his Australian former coach Peter Carter, who died in a car accident in 2002 while on honeymoon in South Africa.

Federer turned 37 on 8 August last year, a day before what would have been Carter’s 53rd birthday, and has discussed Carter’s influence throughout his legendary career.

In an emotional interview with CNN, the Swiss again opened up on his relationship with his former trainer, explaining that he hopes Carter would be proud of his accomplishments over the past 16 years.

“It’s actually a really nice story,” Federer began. “He came to play tennis in my old club back in Basel, at the Old Boys Tennis Club, when I was little.

“He was also one of the star players on the team. I was able to have coaching lessons with him.

“He was from Adelaide in Australia.”

Tennis - Roger Federer Practice Session and Press Conference - Brisbane Roger Federer chats with Lleyton Hewitt during a practice session at the Brisbane International in 2013. Source: DAVE HUNT

As Federer earned his stripes under Carter, a continent away, Carter’s close friend Darren Cahill — also a native of Adelaide — was busy training another future star in Lleyton Hewitt.

“They used to call each other and say, ‘I have this really special kid I’m training,’” Federer told CNN.

“And Darren would say the same from Adelaide!

And then, of course, we played each other with Lleyton when we were 14, 16, 18, 20, and then the whole career. And who knew we were both going to become Wimbledon champions, world number ones?

“So, Peter was really a really important person in my life because I think if I can say thank you for my technique today, it’s to Peter.”

Carter, however, died tragically a year before Federer won his first grand slam — Wimbledon in 2003.

Asked what his former coach might think of his record men’s haul of 20 grand slams 16 years later, the Swiss became tearful.

“Sorry,” Federer said. “Oh, man, I still miss him so much. I hope he would be proud.

“Geez, never broke down like this,” he later told CNN.

I guess he didn’t want me to be a wasted talent so I guess it was somewhat of a wake-up call for me when he passed away and I really started to train hard.

“I think what I would like to say is that I’ve been incredibly fortunate to having had the right people at the right time, the right coaches at the right time.

“Sure, you could argue I made those decisions. But I also got lucky along the way.”

Federer’s full interview with CNN can be found on their website.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'I'm very grateful to City, but now I'm at the best club in the world'
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    LEINSTER
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Sexton emerges as injury doubt for Toulouse, but Henshaw back in contention
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    ULSTER
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie