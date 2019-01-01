This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roger Federer claims bragging rights over Serena Williams in Hopman Cup duel

The two 37-year-olds were facing each other on the court in an official match for the first time.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 3:35 PM
39 minutes ago 2,245 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4419446

ROGER FEDERER TOOK the honours in the much-anticipated mixed doubles clash with fellow great Serena Williams in what the latter described as the “match of her career” at the Hopman Cup in Perth today.

TENNIS HOPMAN CUP Serena Williams and Roger Federer met in a mixed doubles match at the Hopman Cup. Source: AAP/PA Images

In the biggest mixed doubles drawcard in the 31-year history of the tournament, in what is expected to be its final edition, Federer teamed with Belinda Bencic to win the match in straight sets under the Fast4 format and win the Group B tie for Switzerland.

With 43 Grand Slam singles titles (Williams 23, Federer 20) and more than $200 million in prize money between them, the two 37-year-olds had welcomed the chance to face each other on the court in an official match for the first time.

As it turned out, the tie was decided by the mixed doubles, after both Federer and Williams won their earlier singles matches.

A capacity crowd of 14,064 turned out for the tie, and they saw Federer and Bencic largely capitalise on the mixed doubles inexperience of Williams’ team-mate, Francis Tiafoe, to clinch the deciding rubber under the Fast4 format, 4-2, 4-3 (5/3).

Williams, who seemed to be troubled by her right shoulder during the match but said it wasn’t a concern, was disappointed her doubles experience didn’t give the Americans the edge.

However, even a rare defeat couldn’t take the gloss off the experience of facing Federer for the first, and almost certainly the only, time.

View this post on Instagram

Oh what a night🎾🔥 @serenawilliams

A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on

“I was so excited and literally it was the match of my career,” she said. “Playing someone so great and that you admire so much in a match that actually means something. It is really great and special to go against the greatest of all time.”

Federer said he was thrilled to play against one of the few players with more Grand Slam titles.

“I really enjoyed playing against Serena, what an honour and pleasure,” he said. “I was nervous returning because people talk about her serve so much. It was great fun, she is a great champion, you see how focused and determined she is and I love that about her.”

© – AFP, 2019

