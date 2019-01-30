This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Roma humiliated in Coppa Italia quarter-final

Federico Chiesa scored at hat-trick as Fiorentina crushed their rivals 7-1.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 8:45 PM
21 minutes ago 1,872 Views No Comments
Nicole Zaniolo of Roma.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Nicole Zaniolo of Roma.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FEDERICO CHIESA SCORED at hat-trick as Fiorentina crushed AS Roma 7-1 to cruise into the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday.

Chiesa scored two early adding a third in the second half past overwhelmed Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen with Giovanni Simeone bagging a brace in the last ten minutes.

Colombian Muriel and Marco Benassi also found the net against a Roma side who were reeling after throwing away a three goal lead to draw 3-3 with Atalanta at the weekend in Serie A.

Chiesa got the first after seven minutes off a Cristiani Biraghi cross.

A Bryan Cristante header rattled the post before the 21-year-old Chiesa lobbed in his second over Olsen just after quarter of an hour.

Aleksander Kolarov pulled one back for Roma after half and hour, but Florentina were soon two goals ahead again through Muriel.

The Colombian set up Benassi afer 66 minutes, with Simeone coming off the bench to pile more misery on Roma who finished the game with ten men after second half substitute Edin Dzeko was sent off for a second yellow card.

Fiorentina will play either four-time reigning champions Juventus or Atalanta in the semi-finals.

New signing Krzysztof Piatek scored a brace on Tuesday as AC Milan eliminated beat Napoli 2-0 at the San Siro.

Five-time winners Milan will face either Inter Milan or Lazio, who play on Thursday, over two legs in the last four.

© – AFP, 2019   

