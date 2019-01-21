This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk

The Belgian striker has lost his place in the Red Devils’ starting XI, with a spot on the bench having sparked speculation regarding a possible move.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 12:15 PM
Romelu Lukaku has yet to start a league game under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
ROMELU LUKAKU HAS hit out at the “lies” being spread about him as speculation builds regarding a possible transfer away from Manchester United.

The Red Devils invested £75 million (€84m) in the Belgium international back in the summer of 2017, signed from Everton during Jose Mourinho’s reign. 

He scored 27 goals in his first season at Old Trafford, and then scored four times for Belgium at the World Cup in Russia. 

He endured a slow start to this season, however, at one stage going 12 games without a goal. Mourinho’s exit hasn’t helped Lukaku, either: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has yet to start Lukaku in the Premier League since he was appointed, with Marcus Rashford preferred up front. 

A lack of minutes has sparked talk of a move being made, with Juventus among those said to be open to the idea of landing a proven frontman.

Lukaku, though, appears to have quashed the exit talk with a post on Instagram which read: “When the hate don’t work they start telling lies.”

Solskjaer has already sought to assure Lukaku that he still has a part to play in his plans, and the Norwegian knows all about life in a star-studded squad at Old Trafford from his own playing days.

He often had to contend with being an impact option off the bench, and thrived under Alex Ferguson to establish a reputation as one of the best in the business in that role.

Lukaku may have to do likewise, but has impressed enough in training to suggest that he will get regular opportunities to impress.

“I used to be one of four strikers when we played with two”, said Solskjaer. “Now we have six forwards and we play with three.

“There are enough games. It is about taking your chances when you get them.

“No-one is scoring as many as Romelu in training.”

Despite starting just one FA Cup game under the Red Devils’ new boss, Lukaku has managed three goals in his last five appearances.

More chances will come his way, but for now Rashford is leading the line with Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial offering support to either side. 

