Jamaican international joins Sligo Rovers following stint in America

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced the signing of Jamaican international Romeo Parkes subject to international clearance.
The 28-year-old joins the Premier Division side from Pittsburgh Riverhounds in America.
Parkes has also had spells in El Salvador’s top flight where he helped the Isidro Metapán club to a league title.
He was in the Jamaica squad for the previous Copa America and also scored for his country in a friendly against Cuba.
Speaking after the signing of the attacking player, Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley said:
“Romeo can play on the either wing or up front. He is technically very good and I have to say I’m quite excited about him.
“He has over a decade in the game which is important and international experience. I think it’s a signing that could be really beneficial to us and a big attacking threat.
“He likes to take players on and make things happen with a goal in him. I know Romeo is thrilled with the opportunity to come over and play the game here.”
The Bit O’Red will begin their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a difficult assignment against defending champions Dundalk next month.
