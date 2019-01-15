This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jamaican international joins Sligo Rovers following stint in America

Romeo Parkes comes to the Premier Division side from Pittsburgh Riverhounds subject to international clearance.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 9:40 PM
11 minutes ago 297 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4442265
Sligo Rovers have announced the arrival of Jamaica's Romeo Parkes subject to international clearance.
SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced the signing of Jamaican international Romeo Parkes subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old joins the Premier Division side from Pittsburgh Riverhounds in America.

Parkes has also had spells in El Salvador’s top flight where he helped the Isidro Metapán club to a league title.

He was in the Jamaica squad for the previous Copa America and also scored for his country in a friendly against Cuba.

Speaking after the signing of the attacking player, Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley said:

“Romeo can play on the either wing or up front. He is technically very good and I have to say I’m quite excited about him.  

“He has over a decade in the game which is important and international experience. I think it’s a signing that could be really beneficial to us and a big attacking threat.

“He likes to take players on and make things happen with a goal in him. I know Romeo is thrilled with the opportunity to come over and play the game here.”

The Bit O’Red will begin their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a difficult assignment against defending champions Dundalk next month.

