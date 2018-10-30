This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If it had all been about money, I'd have moved to China'

Cristiano Ronaldo says he joined Juventus in the summer as he no longer felt wanted at Real Madrid.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 10:05 AM
52 minutes ago 1,491 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4312516
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS revealed a negative change of atmosphere motivated his transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus, including his relationship with club president Florentino Perez.

Ronaldo joined Juventus after scoring 44 goals for Real Madrid last season, leaving as the club’s leading all-time goal scorer.

While the club asserted the transfer was initiated at his request, the Portuguese forward suggests it was prompted by the club’s lack of desire to keep him.

“I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way they did at the start,” he said in an interview with France Football.

“In the first four or five years there, I had the feeling of being ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’. Less afterwards. The president looked at me through eyes that didn’t want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them.

“That’s what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I’d look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave. There was a bit of that but the truth is I always had the impression the president would not hold me back.”

The 33-year-old’s claims are contrary to reports over money and Zinedine Zidane’s resignation as coach being the primary motivation.

“My decision to leave was not based on his [Zidane's] departure. That being the case, it’s one of those little things that made me feel a bit better in terms of what I thought of the situation at the club,” Ronaldo said.

“If it had all been about money, I’d have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than at Juventus or Real Madrid.

“I did not come to Juve for the money. I earned the same in Madrid, if not more. The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me. They told me that and made it clear.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'If it had all been about money, I'd have moved to China'
    'If it had all been about money, I'd have moved to China'
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    'Thank you for all you did for our football club' - Gary Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I can handle that' - Demirbay calm amid Liverpool interest
    'I can handle that' - Demirbay calm amid Liverpool interest
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    REAL MADRID
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    NFL
    Patriots warm up for Packers clash by kicking past Bills
    Patriots warm up for Packers clash by kicking past Bills
    Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson after three wins in 40 games
    Josh Freeman, Jameis Winston and the ghosts of An Modh Coinníollach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie