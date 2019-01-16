This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan

Juventus wrote history in Saudi Arabia and will return to Turin with the Supercoppa Italiana in tow.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 8:16 PM
24 minutes ago 854 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4444306
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates against AC Milan.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates against AC Milan.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates against AC Milan.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S GOAL proved decisive as Juventus defeated 10-man AC Milan 1-0 to win the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah.

The Portugal forward headed through the limp hands of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma just after the hour, which was enough to settle a low-key affair.

It comes as Ronaldo’s first trophy with the Serie A giants and also history for Juventus as they become the first team to win eight Supercoppa titles.

It was always surely a matter of when not the ex-Manchester United star won honours with Juve after joining in a €112million deal from Real Madrid in the close-season.

This trophy will be small fry in comparison to the other titles he will have his eyes on, but an unbeaten first half to the season suggests that a Serie A crown at the very least is on the agenda, while Juve are in the hunt for Coppa Italia and Champions League glory.

Juve could have won by a more comfortable scoreline with Douglas Costa and Joao Cancelo having decent chances, while the Bianconeri twice correctly had goals ruled out for offside before Franck Kessie was deservedly sent off for Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

Milan, who only named Gonzalo Higuain among the substitutes amid rumours of a move to Chelsea, hit the crossbar through Patrick Cutrone, but that was as close as they came to denying Ronaldo the chance to celebrate his first piece of silverware as a Juve player.

Douglas Costa tried his luck in the fourth minute for Juve with a whipped strike from the right of the box that flashed past the far post, before Cancelo drilled a low shot across the face of goal and Blaise Matuidi rightly had a goal ruled out for offside.

Ronaldo went close with an acrobatic effort on the stroke of half-time but a turgid opening period ended goalless.

Source: ZW10/YouTube

Milan had created little of note until Cutrone’s venomous left-footed strike on the turn crashed off the woodwork just after the restart.

But it was Ronaldo, shortly after stinging the palms of Donnarumma, who opened the scoring.

Miralem Pjanic hung up a perfect cross that Ronaldo headed through the hands of Donnarumma, who will likely feel he could have done better.

Paulo Dybala thought he had doubled the lead when side-footing home from Matuidi’s pass, only for the offside flag to deny Juve again, with Higuain introduced to the action soon after. 

Any hopes of a Milan turnaround were ended when Kessie was dismissed after a VAR check for an ugly lunge on Emre Can, who made a fine tackle to deny Andrea Conti at the near post in Milan’s only glimmer of a threat in the closing stages.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Bielsa admits to spying on all Leeds' opponents during bizarre press briefing
    James Rodriguez 'playing for his future' at Bayern Munich, says head coach
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    IRELAND
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie