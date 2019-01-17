This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo: Supercoppa triumph just the start for Juve

Juventus won the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah and match-winner Cristiano Ronaldo is hungry for more trophies.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 658 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4444346
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal.

CRISTIANO RONALDO INSISTS Juventus are only just getting started after his header was enough to win the Supercoppa Italiana in a 1-0 triumph over AC Milan.

The prolific forward made the breakthrough just after the hour in Jeddah, with Milan’s task made even more difficult by a late sending off for Franck Kessie.

It marks the first medal Ronaldo has won as a Juve player since he joined from Real Madrid in a €112million deal in the close season and the Portugal star hopes this is the beginning of bigger and better things.

Speaking to Rai Sport, he said: “It was a very difficult match, it’s very warm and hard to play in these conditions.

“We played well, created a lot of chances and obviously I am happy to have scored the winning goal.

“It was my intention to start 2019 with a trophy, I have my first title with Juve and I am very happy.

“But it is only the start, we will take it one step at a time. We’ve got this trophy, now we must keep working hard to achieve the next one.”

Even though Serie A is only at its halfway stage it seems inevitable that Ronaldo will add Italy’s top-flight title to his medal haul with Juve unbeaten and nine points clear of second-place Napoli.

But Ronaldo is refusing to rest on his laurels in his bid to win major honours with Juve.

“Serie A is always Juve’s main objective,” he added. 

“We are top of the table, but it’s a very long tournament and it’s going to be tough, so we need to keep working.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo: Supercoppa triumph just the start for Juve
    Ronaldo: Supercoppa triumph just the start for Juve
    Isco gets rare start while Madrid advance in Copa del Rey despite defeat
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    LEINSTER
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    IRELAND
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie