Ronaldo reckons 'dominant' Juventus gifted Manchester United a win

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a volley in the second half.

CRISTIANO RONALDO SAYS Manchester United “did nothing to win the game” after two late goals handed the English side a dramatic 2-1 Champions League victory last night.

The Portuguese star opened the scoring against his old side with a stunning volley after 65 minutes, but substitute Juan Mata equalised with a free-kick in the 86th, and an Alex Sandro own goal three minutes later gave United an unlikely win.

Ronaldo celebrates Juventus' only goal of the night. Source: John Walton

Ronaldo was not impressed with United’s approach, however, and believes Juve should have put the game well beyond their reach before those late goals.

“We dominated the game for 90 minutes, had so many chances, could’ve killed it off three or four times, but we relaxed and were punished,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Manchester United did nothing to win the game. You can’t even talk about luck, because you have to find your own luck and in this case we just gifted it to them.

“Now we’ve got to lift our heads, as we played really well and are still top of the group.”

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho caused some backlash following the late win, by taunting some of the Italian fans, which didn’t go unnoticed by the Juventus players.

The win leaves United with seven points from four games, with two group H games left to play. Juventus are still top of the group on nine points, two ahead of second-placed United.

