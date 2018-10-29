This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid

The 33-year-old joined Juventus for €100 million on a four-year-contract back in July.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Oct 2018, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,693 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4311900

JUVENTUS ATTACKER CRISTIANO Ronaldo has revealed that he left Real Madrid over the summer because his position at the club had changed significantly.

The 33-year-old joined the Italian champions for €100 million on a four-year-contract back in July, which brought to an end his nine-year spell in Madrid.

Los Blancos won three successive Champions League titles during his final few seasons at the club, but behind the scenes, their all-time record goalscorer was not happy with how he was being treated.

Ronaldo discussed his relationship with club president Florentino Perez, which turned sour despite the team’s on-field success, in an interview with France Football .

“I felt within the club, especially from the president, that I was no longer considered in the same way as I was at the beginning,” the Juventus talisman began.

“For the first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Less so after.

The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving.”

Zinedine Zidane was first to leave the Bernabeu this summer, resigning just days after the team secured the 2018 Champions League with a 3-1 win final victory against Liverpool and Ronaldo admitted that his departure influenced his own final decision.

“My decision to leave was not based on him going,” he added. “That said, it was one of the little details that confirmed to me what I had been thinking about the situation at the club.”

Ronaldo has hit the ground running in Turin with his new club, scoring seven goals in his first 12 appearances as Juve have continued their recent dominance of Italian football, most recently grabbing both goals in a 2-1 win against Empoli .

Madrid meanwhile, have suffered without him, falling seven points behind in the La Liga title race after a 5-1 defeat against Barcelona on Sunday – a run of form that has lead to Julen Lopetegui being on the brink of the sack .

Ronaldo is back in action for the Bianconeri on Saturday in Serie A as Cagliari visit the Allianz Stadium.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    LIVERPOOL
    âHe has a broken thumb and plays with a braceâ: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    ‘He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace’: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    'I have never known an owner so popular' - Former Leicester City manager Martin O'Neill pays tribute
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie