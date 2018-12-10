This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo wants Messi to 'accept the challenge' by joining him in Serie A

‘I respect him. He is a fantastic player, a good guy, but I do not miss anything here.’

By The42 Team Monday 10 Dec 2018, 10:10 AM
19 minutes ago 789 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4385248
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS urged long-time rival Lionel Messi to “accept the challenge” and follow him to Italy.

The former Real Madrid star ended a nine-year spell in Spain in July when he joined reigning Serie A champions Juventus and he is aiming to win a domestic title in a third different country.

Unlike former Sporting CP and Manchester United man Ronaldo, Messi’s entire career has been spent at Barcelona and he is under contract through the 2020-21 season.

Messi turns 34 in June 2021 and Ronaldo has suggested the Argentina international should experience life away from Barca before he hangs up his boots.

Asked whether he misses Messi, Ronaldo told several Italian newspapers: “No, maybe he misses me! I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more.

“For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge.

“However, if he is happy there, I respect him. He is a fantastic player, a good guy, but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life and I’m happy.”

Messi and Ronaldo have won the Ballon d’Or on five occasions each, but their decade-long duopoly was ended when Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won the award this month.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli
    Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli
    'We need VAR right now': Benitez fumes over Mike Dean's decisions
    Matt Doherty scores dramatic late winner to snatch victory for Wolves at Newcastle
    LEINSTER
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    Mourinho: 19-year-old Dalot can be the new Gary Neville
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    ULSTER
    'You feel a bit guilty stealing man-of-the-match from someone like that'
    'You feel a bit guilty stealing man-of-the-match from someone like that'
    'Big players stood up, that's the bottom line... We came with an edge'
    'The world's his oyster, he can go wherever he wants' - Addison shines for Ulster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie