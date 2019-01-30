High-flying Ireland international Curtis nets 10th goal of the season for Portsmouth

Curtis in action against QPR in the FA Cup on Saturday at Fratton Park.

IRELAND STRIKER RONAN Curtis scored his 10th goal of the season for Portsmouth last night, with the 22-year-old finding the back of the net during a 3-2 defeat away to table-toppers Luton Town.

Curtis moved to Fratton Park last summer from Derry City and has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign for his new club, scoring 10 times in 27 appearances, on top of seven assists.

On Tuesday he levelled proceedings at Kenilworth Road to make it 1-1, before second-half goals from James Collins and George Moncur secured all three points for the hosts as they moved five points clear of Pompey in the title race.

Collins — a former Ireland U21 international — bagged two on the night, raising his own goal tally to 16 so far this season for league leaders Luton.

Curtis has hit the ground running in League One since leaving Derry City. He scored six goals in his first 10 appearances for the club and was named man-of-the-match during a televised FA Cup victory over Maidenhead United in November.

The striker made his senior international debut last year having impressed with Noel King’s U21s in recent years.

He was a second-half substitute in the 0-0 friendly against Northern Ireland, while also being introduced off the bench in Ireland’s final Uefa Nations League game against Denmark in Aarhus.

