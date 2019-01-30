This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

High-flying Ireland international Curtis nets 10th goal of the season for Portsmouth

Ronan Curtis has scored 10 goals and laid off seven assists with Pompey this season.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 9:53 AM
33 minutes ago 629 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4466759
Curtis in action against QPR in the FA Cup on Saturday at Fratton Park.
Curtis in action against QPR in the FA Cup on Saturday at Fratton Park.
Curtis in action against QPR in the FA Cup on Saturday at Fratton Park.

IRELAND STRIKER RONAN Curtis scored his 10th goal of the season for Portsmouth last night, with the 22-year-old finding the back of the net during a 3-2 defeat away to table-toppers Luton Town.

Curtis moved to Fratton Park last summer from Derry City and has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign for his new club, scoring 10 times in 27 appearances, on top of seven assists.

On Tuesday he levelled proceedings at Kenilworth Road to make it 1-1, before second-half goals from James Collins and George Moncur secured all three points for the hosts as they moved five points clear of Pompey in the title race.

Collins — a former Ireland U21 international — bagged two on the night, raising his own goal tally to 16 so far this season for league leaders Luton.

Curtis has hit the ground running in League One since leaving Derry City. He scored six goals in his first 10 appearances for the club and was named man-of-the-match during a televised FA Cup victory over Maidenhead United in November.

The striker made his senior international debut last year having impressed with Noel King’s U21s in recent years.

He was a second-half substitute in the 0-0 friendly against Northern Ireland, while also being introduced off the bench in Ireland’s final Uefa Nations League game against Denmark in Aarhus.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    Thierry Henry's successor gets off to disappointing start as Monaco suffer shoot-out heartbreak
    Klopp offers '100%' support to fellow boss Pochettino
    IRELAND
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    McNamara preparing U20s to hit the ground running in Cork
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    ENGLAND
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie