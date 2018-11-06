This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Join The42 for a special Ireland v All Blacks preview event with Ronan O'Gara

The New Zealand-based coach will join Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey in conversation days before the visit of the world champions.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 5:46 PM
39 minutes ago 1,859 Views No Comments
WITH LESS THAN a year to go to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Ireland will face the haka on Saturday week in Dublin, where they’ll attempt to put down a marker. 

The first meeting of Joe Schmidt’s side and the All Blacks in two seasons, it will pitch the top two nations in the world rankings against each other. 

The42 will gear up for the mouth-watering November Internationals clash in the company of Ireland and Munster legend, Ronan O’Gara, with a very special preview event at the Grand Social venue in the capital on Wednesday, 14 November @ 7pm. 

The Crusaders assistant coach will bring his unique insight to a conversation with Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey of The42 as we’ll explore New Zealand’s winning mentality, what we can learn from their culture, Ronan’s memories of playing the game’s best team throughout the years and how he sees this clash playing out at the Aviva Stadium.

Tickets are €20 and you’ll receive a complimentary copy of The42′s new book Behind The Lines II on entry.  

