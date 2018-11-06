Join The42 for a special Ireland v All Blacks preview event with Ronan O'Gara

WITH LESS THAN a year to go to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Ireland will face the haka on Saturday week in Dublin, where they’ll attempt to put down a marker.

The first meeting of Joe Schmidt’s side and the All Blacks in two seasons, it will pitch the top two nations in the world rankings against each other.

The42 will gear up for the mouth-watering November Internationals clash in the company of Ireland and Munster legend, Ronan O’Gara, with a very special preview event at the Grand Social venue in the capital on Wednesday, 14 November @ 7pm.

The Crusaders assistant coach will bring his unique insight to a conversation with Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey of The42 as we’ll explore New Zealand’s winning mentality, what we can learn from their culture, Ronan’s memories of playing the game’s best team throughout the years and how he sees this clash playing out at the Aviva Stadium.

Tickets are €20 and you’ll receive a complimentary copy of The42′s new book Behind The Lines II on entry.